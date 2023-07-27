‘On the Same Team’: DOJ Exposed for Colluding With Hunter Biden’s Legal Team
Anherser-Busch's Bad Year Just Got Worse
Check Out the Treasury Department's Newest Hire
There's More to Senator McConnell's Little Health Episode Yesterday
Democrats Try to Go After Moms
Turley Identifies the One Charge the White House ‘Most Fears’ Against Hunter Biden
Historically Challenged Kamala Harris Gaslights a Nation
Why We're Asking the Wrong Question About the Industrial Policy Push
Iranian Regime Alarmed by Surging Resistance Units
Trans Lawmaker Charged With Sexually Exploiting Children Is a 'Woman,' Says Biden's DOJ
Booksellers, Publishers Sue to Stop Law Restricting Sexually Explicit Library Materials in...
Modest Proposal: Let's See Kamala Harris Debate This Man Over Slavery and Florida's...
McConnell's Health Scare Has People Talking About Term Limits
Ashamed to Be an American?
Tipsheet

Trump Blasts New Requirements for US Travelers to Europe, Vows to End It 'Very Quickly' if Elected

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 27, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

Donald Trump blasted the European Union’s announcement this week that beginning in 2024, travelers from the United States will be required to apply for an authorization and pay a fee to visit any of the 30 European nations listed on the EU's travel website

“Wow!” Trump exclaimed on Truth Social. “‘U.S. CITIZENS WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR A VISA TO TRAVEL TO EUROPE STARTING IN 2024.’ Think of this. We give them everything, including military protection and trade, and now we have to pay them to go there. NO RESPECT FOR THE UNITED STATES.” 

Trump vowed that if elected president he will “NOT ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. IT WILL END VERY QUICKLY!!!”

The United States is among the more than 60 “visa-exempt” countries that will now have to fill out an online application through the European Travel Information and Authorization System and pay $8 before traveling to the identified nations. 

While most applications will be processed fairly quickly—within minutes or a few days—some may take longer to process depending on the circumstances—up to 30 days—and so the EU is advising visitors to file “well in advance of your travel to avoid complications."

The authorization will last for up to three years or until the individual's passport expires and is valid for short-term stays.

Recommended

‘On the Same Team’: DOJ Exposed for Colluding With Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Katie Pavlich

According to the European Commission, ETIAS "will be a largely automated IT system created to identify security, irregular migration or high epidemic risks posed by visa-exempt visitors traveling to the Schengen States, whilst at the same time facilitate crossing borders for the vast majority of travelers who do not pose such risks. Non-EU nationals who do not need a visa to travel to the Schengen area will have to apply for a travel authorization through the ETIAS system prior to their trip. The information gathered via ETIAS will allow, in full respect of fundamental rights and data protection principles, for advance verification of potential security, irregular migration of high epidemic risks."

Tags: EUROPE DONALD TRUMP TRAVEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘On the Same Team’: DOJ Exposed for Colluding With Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Katie Pavlich
The Most National Review Column Ever Kurt Schlichter
Turley Identifies the One Charge the White House ‘Most Fears’ Against Hunter Biden Leah Barkoukis
Anherser-Busch's Bad Year Just Got Worse Spencer Brown
Modest Proposal: Let's See Kamala Harris Debate This Man Over Slavery and Florida's Curriculum Guy Benson
There's More to Senator McConnell's Little Health Episode Yesterday Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
‘On the Same Team’: DOJ Exposed for Colluding With Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Katie Pavlich