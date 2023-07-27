Trump Blasts New Requirements for US Travelers to Europe, Vows to End It 'Very Quickly' if Elected

Donald Trump blasted the European Union’s announcement this week that beginning in 2024, travelers from the United States will be required to apply for an authorization and pay a fee to visit any of the 30 European nations listed on the EU's travel website.

“Wow!” Trump exclaimed on Truth Social. “‘U.S. CITIZENS WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR A VISA TO TRAVEL TO EUROPE STARTING IN 2024.’ Think of this. We give them everything, including military protection and trade, and now we have to pay them to go there. NO RESPECT FOR THE UNITED STATES.”

Trump vowed that if elected president he will “NOT ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. IT WILL END VERY QUICKLY!!!”

The United States is among the more than 60 “visa-exempt” countries that will now have to fill out an online application through the European Travel Information and Authorization System and pay $8 before traveling to the identified nations.

While most applications will be processed fairly quickly—within minutes or a few days—some may take longer to process depending on the circumstances—up to 30 days—and so the EU is advising visitors to file “well in advance of your travel to avoid complications."

The authorization will last for up to three years or until the individual's passport expires and is valid for short-term stays.

According to the European Commission, ETIAS "will be a largely automated IT system created to identify security, irregular migration or high epidemic risks posed by visa-exempt visitors traveling to the Schengen States, whilst at the same time facilitate crossing borders for the vast majority of travelers who do not pose such risks. Non-EU nationals who do not need a visa to travel to the Schengen area will have to apply for a travel authorization through the ETIAS system prior to their trip. The information gathered via ETIAS will allow, in full respect of fundamental rights and data protection principles, for advance verification of potential security, irregular migration of high epidemic risks."