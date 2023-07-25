Oh, So That's Who Bought Hunter Biden's Art
Speaker McCarthy Drops Hint Over What He Might Consider Concerning Biden Bribery Allegatio...
Why We Should Thank Hunter Biden for Being a Cracked-Out Mess
Someone Is Going to Get Killed
Foreign Policy Woes Remain Glaring Weakness In Biden Re-Election Bid
FBI Document Indicates Joe Biden Is A Corruptocrat
Democrats Lose Their Precarious Hold on Power in the Pennsylvania House
Tony Bennett: More Than a 'Crooner'
Much of the Hot Air Is Coming From Washington
Why This Visit to China by a Private US Citizen Had to Be...
DeSantis Has Florida's Largest Police Union on His Side
Support the Free Speech Protection Act
Paging Jim Clapper – Time to Cover for the Bidens Again
Beware Iranian Wolves in Sheep's Clothing
Tipsheet

Obamas' Personal Chef Drowns Paddle Boarding Near Former President’s Martha’s Vineyard Home

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 25, 2023 9:00 AM

Tafari Campbell, the personal chef for Barack and Michelle Obama, was found dead on Monday after he fell into the water while paddle boarding near the former president’s Martha’s Vineyard home.

Authorities recovered his body in about eight feet of water approximately 100 feet from shore on Edgartown Great Pond.

The 45-year-old, who was reported missing on Sunday, was with at least one other paddle boarder when the accident happened. 

Prior to joining the Obamas as a personal chef, Campbell served as sous chef in the White House.

In a statement, the Obamas, who were not at home during the incident, called Campbell a “beloved part of our family.”

When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.

That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.

Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.

Recommended

Oh, So That's Who Bought Hunter Biden's Art Katie Pavlich

While many people had questions about the chef's death, some familiar with the area said the mud at the bottom of the pond "could very easily get [an adult] into an unrecoverable situation." 


Tags: OBAMA DEATH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Who Bought Hunter Biden's Art Katie Pavlich
Trump's 2025 Plan for the Executive Could Deliver a Lethal Blow to the Deep State Matt Vespa
Someone Is Going to Get Killed Derek Hunter
Why This Visit to China by a Private US Citizen Had to Be Embarrassing for the Biden Administration Leah Barkoukis
The Inevitable Impeachment of Alleged President Joe Biden Kurt Schlichter
Speaker McCarthy Drops Hint Over What He Might Consider Concerning Biden Bribery Allegations Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Who Bought Hunter Biden's Art Katie Pavlich