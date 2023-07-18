Hung Cao Launches Campaign to Unseat Senator Tim Kaine in Virginia
Teamsters President to Biden Over Looming UPS Strike: Stay the Hell Out of...
Is Lauren Boebert Facing Political Extinction Come November?
They're Doing it Again: Did You Catch What Was Off About ABC News'...
We Need a Stress Test and Tucker Carlson Provides It
Your Candidate Is an Idiot and I’ll Never Vote for Them
FBI Director Christopher Wray Wears an Empty Suit
The 34 Professors Who Protested My Speaking at Arizona State University
The Secret Service Makes Me Nervous
Democrats Are Throwing Kids Off the School Bus
Why Republicans Are Refusing Calls to Disinvite RFK Jr From Testifying Before House...
Lab Grown Meat Could Be Terrible for the Environment
Vivek Ramaswamy’s Success Can Inspire Young Americans
2,000 Libertarians Come Together at FreedomFest in Memphis
Tipsheet

Georgia Supreme Court Hands Down Decision on Trump Bid to Block Election Probe

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 18, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Georgia's Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision on Monday declining a petition from former President Trump’s attorneys to block an investigation into allegations he interfered with 2020 election results in the state. 

In the five-page decision, the justices were critical of Trump’s legal team for directly petitioning the top court instead of making its argument before a lower court first. 

The opinion came just days after Trump’s attorneys asked the court to block the investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat.

The investigation began after Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021, phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about election fraud concerns. Trump has defended the conversation as “absolutely PERFECT.”  

“The Court has made clear that a petitioner cannot invoke this Court’s original jurisdiction as a way to circumvent the ordinary channels for obtaining the relief,” the justices wrote. “Petitioner has not shown that this case presents one of those extremely rare circumstances in which this Court’s original jurisdiction should be invoked, and therefore, the petition is dismissed.”

Trump’s lawyers have claimed that Willis has violated the state’s rules governing grand juries in various ways, including by using a special grand jury to investigate potential crimes related to the 2020 presidential election and then presenting that evidence to another, regular grand jury that is considering potential indictments against Trump and his allies.

Trump’s attorneys filed a petition in March with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, asking that Willis’ probe be halted. McBurney has yet to rule on that motion. The district attorney’s office has defended the investigation, insisting that all the state’s rules have been followed.

The ruling from Georgia’s high court doesn’t block McBurney or any other judge from granting some or all of Trump’s requests, but says the state court of last resort is not willing to do so in the current posture. (Politico)

Recommended

The 34 Professors Who Protested My Speaking at Arizona State University Dennis Prager

Willis has signaled to county officials that she could pursue indictments in the coming weeks. She is expected to bring her case before a grand jury, which would consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for the former president. 


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The 34 Professors Who Protested My Speaking at Arizona State University Dennis Prager
Is Lauren Boebert Facing Political Extinction Come November? Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Why We Haven't Heard About This 'Transphobic' Murder Mia Cathell
They're Doing it Again: Did You Catch What Was Off About ABC News' Inflation Article? Matt Vespa
Hung Cao Launches Campaign to Unseat Senator Tim Kaine in Virginia Spencer Brown
How Karine Jean-Pierre Accidentally Created a Drinking Game Over Cocainegate Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The 34 Professors Who Protested My Speaking at Arizona State University Dennis Prager