Tipsheet

NY Post Columnist Explains What the Latest Hit Piece Against Clarence Thomas Is Really About

Leah Barkoukis
July 10, 2023 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Another hit piece against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas came out this weekend, targeting the conservative for his involvement with the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans. The nearly 4,000-word piece on the front page of Sunday’s New York Times was “plainly intended” to be an exposé on the justice, the New York Post editorial board pointed out.

But while the paper tried to cast Thomas in a dark light for his association and friendship with some of the country’s wealthiest, it had to explain that Thomas is perhaps the “group’s best messenger” as he meets and mentors “recipients of millions of dollars a year in Horatio Alger college scholarships, many of whom come from backgrounds that mirror his own.”

As the board quipped, “what a monster!” 

The Times also highlighted how Thomas has “granted unusual access to the Supreme Court, where every year he presides over the group’s signature event: a ceremony in the courtroom at which he places Horatio Alger medals around the necks of new lifetime members.”

But the Post said the way the awards ceremony is framed in the piece suggests “there’s something dubious in that, but don’t even cite any ‘ethics expert’ to actually question it.” 

In a separate column for the Post, columnist Miranda Devine argued the hit piece is another attempt by the left to “undermine an institution they can’t control.” 

That’s all. 

Their problem with Thomas is that he’s black, conservative and effective.

And that is not allowed. 

If you’re not in lockstep with the leftist agenda, then “you ain’t black,” to quote Joe Biden’s immortal phrase when he lost his temper with a black radio host he thought was not being sufficiently obsequious. 

Dems hate Clarence Thomas, all right.

The second African-American judge to sit on the court and its longest-serving member, he is a threat to their lock on the black vote and a rebuke to their self-serving “equity” agenda of institutionally sanctioned racism. 

But there is nothing among all the thin tales of rich friends to justify all the journalistic resources, nothing to suggest that Thomas, 75, has allowed those friendships to influence his decisions, or that his friends ever have had cases before the court. 

Other critics made similar arguments.



Tags: CLARENCE THOMAS THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

