Dem Quickly Corrects Herself After Saying What Needs to Happen to Trump

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 19, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Congressional Delegate Stacey Plaskett quickly corrected herself during an interview on MSNBC Sunday after saying former President Trump should be “shot,” leaving some to wonder if it was a Freudian slip.

Discussing the latest charges against the GOP presidential candidate in the case over his handling of classified material, Plaskett said Americans should be extremely concerned.

“You know, having Trump not only have had the codes, but now having the classified information for Americans and being able to put that out and share it in his resort — with anyone and everyone who comes through – should be terrifying to all Americans and he needs to be shot—stopped,” she said.

Plaskett also noted the significance of the case given that Trump was indicted in the red state of Florida.

 “Of course, he’s going to have his day in court,” she went on. “Let’s remember that he was indicted by his peers — individual Americans who live in South Florida, a red state — they saw enough that there was probable cause for him to bring this indictment for him to stand trial.”

Another questionable remark from the Democrat during the interview came when she claimed it was only because of GOP “propaganda” that Americans have distrust in the FBI and Department of Justice under the Biden administration.

“And that’s the thing that I am concerned about with many of my colleagues in the GOP,” she said. “That they believe that there is a two-tiered system, but the two-tiered system is not to punish them more, it’s to – they want it to allow them to get away with more than everyday Americans.”

“Causing Americans to distrust the FBI, the Department of Justice, it’s all a mechanism, and all, you know, part of their propaganda,” Plaskett added.


