Dem Mayor Blasts Abbott for Sending Bus of Illegal Immigrants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday the state sent a busload of illegal immigrants to Los Angeles, California, due to its sanctuary city status.

"Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border," Abbott said in a statement. "Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden's border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border."

The statement said Texas has transported more than 21,600 illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities across the country since April of 2022, including in New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Denver.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass blasted Abbott for “playing with human lives” after the migrants were dropped off at LA’s Union Station.

Still, she said LA was prepared.

“It is abhorrent that an American elected official is using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games," Bass said in a statement confirming more than 40 individuals were sent from Texas.

“Shortly after I took office, I directed City Departments to begin planning in the event Los Angeles was on the receiving end of a despicable stunt that Republican Governors have grown so fond of," she continued. “This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us. Now, it’s time to execute our plan. Our emergency management, police, fire and other departments were able to find out about the incoming arrival while the bus was on its way and were already mobilized along with nonprofit partners before the bus arrived.

“Los Angeles is not a city motivated by hate or fear and we absolutely will not be swayed or moved by petty politicians playing with human lives," Bass added. "We are a city that seeks to treat all people with dignity and compassion and we will continue to work closely with non-profit organizations, including the L.A. Welcomes Collective, as well as with our County, State and Federal partners. For everything that we do, we will continue to lock arms and we will continue to lead. And we will always put people’s health and wellbeing over politics."







