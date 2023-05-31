Of Course It's a Bad Deal
MLB Pitcher Apologizes to Sports Lefties For Endorsing Bud Light Bashing
Debt Vote Today: Rules Committee Sends McCarthy's Deal to the House Floor
Trump Once Again Promises to Revoke Birthright Citizenship to Combat Border Crisis
Time Bomb
The Pregame Is Over for Trump vs. DeSantis
Stop Scaring Our Kids to Death
Warner Bros. Quietly 'Dumped' Former BLM Leader
Democrats Abandon Working Class, Become Party of Freeloaders
Trump Rips His Own Former Press Secretary: 'The RINOS & Globalists Can Have...
More Baseball Players Are Speaking Out Against Dodgers Inviting Anti-Catholic Group
Our Fake Spending Debates
108 Former World Leaders Support Regime Change in Iran
Ambush Impeachment in Texas Stole from Voters
Tipsheet

Why Some Conservatives Are Calling for a Boycott of...Chick-fil-A

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 31, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File

After recent boycotts against Bud Light, Target, Kohl’s, and North Face—to name just a few—some conservatives are beginning to take a closer look at Chick-fil-A.

While it’s not a new development at the company, social media users are upset over the company’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, prompting accusations the fast food giant has “gone woke.”

On its website, Chick-fil-A says it’s “committed to being Better at Together,” which “means embedding Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in everything we do.”

The company’s VP of DEI, Erick McReynolds, said in a statement that "Chick-fil-A restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well. 

"Modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and we are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business," he added. "These tenets are good business practice and crucial to fulfilling our Corporate Purpose."

While some viral tweets suggested the company recently named McReynolds to the position, he's held DEI leadership roles for years. 

Recommended

Trump Rips His Own Former Press Secretary: 'The RINOS & Globalists Can Have Her' Guy Benson

Not all conservatives are convinced boycotting Chick-fil-A is smart, given that the company says it's also committed to 'glorifying God.' 



Tags: DIVERSITY WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Rips His Own Former Press Secretary: 'The RINOS & Globalists Can Have Her' Guy Benson
More Baseball Players Are Speaking Out Against Dodgers Inviting Anti-Catholic Group Rebecca Downs
Time Bomb John Stossel
How Did Chicago's Anti-Violence 'Peacekeepers' Experiment Go Over the Long Weekend? Guy Benson
Of Course It's a Bad Deal Kurt Schlichter
MLB Pitcher Apologizes to Sports Lefties For Endorsing Bud Light Bashing Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Trump Rips His Own Former Press Secretary: 'The RINOS & Globalists Can Have Her' Guy Benson