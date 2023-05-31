Why Some Conservatives Are Calling for a Boycott of...Chick-fil-A

After recent boycotts against Bud Light, Target, Kohl’s, and North Face—to name just a few—some conservatives are beginning to take a closer look at Chick-fil-A.

While it’s not a new development at the company, social media users are upset over the company’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, prompting accusations the fast food giant has “gone woke.”

On its website, Chick-fil-A says it’s “committed to being Better at Together,” which “means embedding Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in everything we do.”

The company’s VP of DEI, Erick McReynolds, said in a statement that "Chick-fil-A restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well.

"Modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and we are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business," he added. "These tenets are good business practice and crucial to fulfilling our Corporate Purpose."

While some viral tweets suggested the company recently named McReynolds to the position, he's held DEI leadership roles for years.

Really? Erick McReynolds has been there for ages… pic.twitter.com/7ffMh9N1Vo — AMIRIGHT? (Foxtrot/Juliett/Bravo) (@InHerRightMind) May 30, 2023

The blueprint:



Pressure and demonize right wing companies to make them either go bankrupt or become one of your own



Look at Chick-fil-A



A decade ago the left HATED Chick-fil-A, they wanted to crush them



Now, Chick-fil-A is bragging about DEI statements and groveling for New… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 30, 2023

Not all conservatives are convinced boycotting Chick-fil-A is smart, given that the company says it's also committed to 'glorifying God.'

Y’all really gonna boycott @ChickfilA? When you start boycotting every business as “woke” the average American will think you’re full of crap. Yep, the company has a DEI page. It also has this. pic.twitter.com/tFTvShpdNL — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 30, 2023







