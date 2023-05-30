Despite Bud Light's Efforts, Sales Continue Downward Spiral

After sales dropped for the sixth straight week, industry analysts are likening the backlash to Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to what happened in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina.

"This could be a promotional summer the likes we haven’t seen since after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, where there was so much beer inventory backed up in the trade that it initiated the price war of all price wars," Beer Business Daily said, explaining that "large price wars are often sparked by external events—in that case Hurricane Katrina, and in this case Hurricane Mulvaney."

But the “external event” in 2023 is only hitting one company, the industry report added.

That’s prompted a number of drastic efforts to move inventory, such as some stores selling 24-packs for only $3.49, meaning each can was about 14 cents, while other locations offered promotional rebates that essentially meant the beer was free.

In addition to switching up its marketing team, Bud Light is also undertaking a marketing blitz to help turn the tide and is rolling out camouflage aluminum bottles along with Budweiser as part of their Folds of Honor campaign. Critics saw that move as a desperate attempt to win back consumers, however.

Throughout the boycott, Bud Light has been quiet on social media, with its last tweet, "TGIF?" occurring on April 14.

According to Beer Business Daily, Bud Light volumes fell 28.4 percent for the week that ended May 13. The week prior saw a 27.7 drop.