Bank of America Is Under Investigation After Sending the FBI Customer Data
Why Is the Trump Legal Team Requesting a Meeting with AG Merrick Garland?
Media That Attacked DeSantis Baffled He Is Not Catering to Their Wishes
The Case for Ron DeSantis
Despite Boycott, Here's What Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch Are Doing in June
Target Starts Culture War Fire, Gets Burnt
Mugged by Reality? Or Respectful of Common Sense?
Media's Coverage of the Debt-Limit Fight Is Intolerably Dishonest
Surprise: Debt Conversation Brings More Pointless 'Tax-the-Rich' Talk
Iran's Mullahs on Killing Spree
The Not So Unique Hungarian Schizophrenia
Why Biden’s Latest Gun Control Push Will Backfire Too
Memorial Day: America’s Transcendent Holiday
A Symptom of Urban Crime's Toll on College Students
Tipsheet

'A Great Day for Life': South Carolina Governor Signs Six-Week Abortion Ban Into Law

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 26, 2023 7:30 AM

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a six-week abortion ban into law on Thursday, bringing it in line with a number of other red states that have moved to protect life in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last year. 

“With my signature, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is now law and will begin saving the lives of unborn children immediately,” McMaster said in a statement. “This is a great day for life in South Carolina, but the fight is not over. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges and are confident we will succeed. The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it.”  

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who announced his presidential bid on Monday, praised the state’s move protecting unborn children.

“The state is trying to protect the culture of life, and that’s good news. I mean, the heartbeat bill is a step in the direction of that,” Scott told South Carolina Education Television host Gavin Jackson. 

Recommended

Despite Boycott, Here's What Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch Are Doing in June Leah Barkoukis

The law, which takes effect immediately, bans abortions after a heartbeat can be detected, though some exceptions are permitted. Physicians who violate the law will have their licenses revoked in the state and could face felony charges, two years in jail, and a fine of up to $10,000.

A similar ban from 2021 was overturned by the state Supreme Court earlier this year, but Republicans are hopeful this law will withstand legal challenges, which are already coming. 

“State lawmakers have once again trampled on our right to make private health care decisions, ignoring warnings from health care providers and precedent set by the state’s highest court just a few months ago,” Planned Parenthood South Atlantic’s President and CEO Jenny Black said in a statement.


Tags: SOUTH CAROLINA ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Despite Boycott, Here's What Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch Are Doing in June Leah Barkoukis
Why Is the Trump Legal Team Requesting a Meeting with AG Merrick Garland? Matt Vespa
The Left Has Pushed the Envelope Victor Davis Hanson
Bank of America Is Under Investigation After Sending the FBI Customer Data Katie Pavlich
The Trump Classified Document Circus Is About to Get a New Shot of Life Matt Vespa
The Case for Ron DeSantis Josh Hammer

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Despite Boycott, Here's What Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch Are Doing in June Leah Barkoukis