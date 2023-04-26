KJP Forced to Clean Up Her Answer to Question About Biden Serving a Full Two Terms

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a correction Tuesday after comments she made about whether President Biden would serve all eight years if reelected caused a stir.

Responding to a Politico reporter, KJP initially said during the press briefing that serving a full two terms would be “something for [Biden] to decide.”

“I’m not just not going to get ahead of it,” Jean-Pierre added. “And there’s a 2024 campaign. Anything related to that, I would refer you to that.”

Yikes, even @WhiteHouse won’t say if octogenarian and career politician Joe Biden would serve a full second term. https://t.co/L9JhOAK84N — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 25, 2023

Later on Tuesday she clarified Biden’s intentions.

“As you know, we take following the law seriously. So I wanted to be sure that I didn’t go into 2024 more than is appropriate under the law,” Jean-Pierre said in a tweet. “But I can confirm that if re-elected, @POTUS would serve all 8 years.”

As you know, we take following the law seriously. So I wanted to be sure that I didn't go into 2024 more than is appropriate under the law. But I can confirm that if re-elected, @POTUS would serve all 8 years. https://t.co/n9OfMV4D1Y — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) April 25, 2023

President Biden's reelection announcement came after a recent poll showed a majority of voters, 70 percent, believe he should not seek a second term, including 51 percent of Democrats, with age being a major concern. If reelected, Biden, 80, would be 82 on Inauguration Day and 86 at the end of a second term.







