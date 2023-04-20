Major ESPN Personality Breaks Rank on Issue of Trans Athletes in Women's Sports

ESPN’s Sam Ponder came out in opposition to trans athletes competing in women’s sports, becoming the latest personality at the network to break rank on the issue.

Responding to a tweet from Riley Gaines criticizing the proposed changes to Title IX, Ponder said: “This would take away so many opportunities for biological women and girls in sports. It is a shame that we are needing to fight for the integrity of Title IX in 2023 and the reason it was needed in the first place. #savewomensports”

This would take away so many opportunities for biological women and girls in sports. It is a shame that we are needing to fight for the integrity of Title IX in 2023 and the reason it was needed in the first place. #savewomensports https://t.co/5Ufeha2emq — Samantha Steele Ponder (@samponder) April 19, 2023

Gaines, a former Kentucky swimmer who competed against trans athlete Lia Thomas, said the new proposal “denies science, truth, and common sense.”

This take is selfish and shows an utter disregard for women. The Biden Administration is actively and aggressively working to pass laws that erase decent and fair treatment for women in sports.



I'll post a link for the comments + guidance on how to respond soon — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 18, 2023

Sage Steele, who was previously the only personality at ESPN to defend women's sports, applauded Ponder's comment.

As OutKick noted, Ponder's remarks are significant because ESPN has been supportive of Thomas and trans athletes in general, going so far as to highlight the biological male in March for a Women's History Month special.

ESPN celebrated Women’s History Month by promoting a special about transgender swimmer Lia Thomas……a biological male who destroyed real women in the pool. pic.twitter.com/gVLa0rz2NN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 26, 2023



