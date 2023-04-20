Biden Responds to McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Proposal in Typical Fashion
Remember That After the Primary We Need to Work Together
CNN Host Devastated Over Fox News Settling With Dominion Systems
Chicago Mayor-Elect Doubles Down Defending Youths Rioting in Downtown
The Stupidity of Artificial Intelligence
Promoting Lawlessness in Chicago
U.N.-Sanctioned Report Is a Blueprint for Filth, Degradation, and Lawlessness
Watch: Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America'
FDA Announces Major Changes to Covid Vaccine Schedule
One Stat Rarely Tells the Story
Sen. Tommy Tuberville Leads Bipartisan Resolution to Block VA Abortions
Cause and Effect: New Democrat-Passed Policies Will Cause Fresh Tax Headaches For Working...
Alvin Bragg Loses Big Against Jim Jordan and Congressional Oversight, But It's Not...
The Civilized World Must Unite Against the Toxic Iranian Regime
Tipsheet

Major ESPN Personality Breaks Rank on Issue of Trans Athletes in Women's Sports

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 20, 2023 11:00 AM

ESPN’s Sam Ponder came out in opposition to trans athletes competing in women’s sports, becoming the latest personality at the network to break rank on the issue. 

Responding to a tweet from Riley Gaines criticizing the proposed changes to Title IX, Ponder said: “This would take away so many opportunities for biological women and girls in sports. It is a shame that we are needing to fight for the integrity of Title IX in 2023 and the reason it was needed in the first place. #savewomensports

Gaines, a former Kentucky swimmer who competed against trans athlete Lia Thomas, said the new proposal “denies science, truth, and common sense.”

Recommended

Watch: Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis

Sage Steele, who was previously the only personality at ESPN to defend women's sports, applauded Ponder's comment. 

As OutKick noted, Ponder's remarks are significant because ESPN has been supportive of Thomas and trans athletes in general, going so far as to highlight the biological male in March for a Women's History Month special.


Tags: ESPN TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch: Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis
Cause and Effect: New Democrat-Passed Policies Will Cause Fresh Tax Headaches For Working Americans Guy Benson
The Useful Veneer of the Aging Democrat Victor Davis Hanson
Biden Responds to McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Proposal in Typical Fashion Katie Pavlich
Who Really Cares About Dead Kids? Ann Coulter
Remember That After the Primary We Need to Work Together Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Watch: Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis