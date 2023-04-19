Biden Gets Another Democratic Challenger

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Wednesday he is running for president, joining progressive Marianna Williamson in long-shot bids challenging President Biden in the Democratic primary.

LIVE: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. expected to announce presidential run https://t.co/95bTffO2ug — Reuters (@Reuters) April 19, 2023

“My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign and throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism in our country,” Kennedy said in his announcement speech in Boston.

Government should create rules that make Americans able to do well for themselves by doing good by each other, instead of forcing Americans to do well by poisoning each other and hurting each other, and privatizing the commons. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 19, 2023

I believe in as little government as possible, but we need government there to be on the side of the little guy, rather than on the side of Wall Street and the big corporations. #cronyism #corporatism #environment — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 19, 2023

The environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist also vowed to end the division in America.

“We have a polarization in this country today that is so toxic and so dangerous at any time since the Civil War,” Kennedy said. “And part of the principle mission of my campaign and on my presidency is going to be to end that division.”

We need to remember that there's no such thing as Republican children or Democrat children. We need to focus less on the policies that divide us, and more on the values and dreams we hold in common. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 19, 2023

Earlier this month Biden said he plans to run for reelection but is "not prepared to announce it yet."



