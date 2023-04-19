Republicans Officially Offer to Raise the Debt Ceiling
Biden Gets Another Democratic Challenger

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 19, 2023 3:30 PM
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Wednesday he is running for president, joining progressive Marianna Williamson in long-shot bids challenging President Biden in the Democratic primary. 

“My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign and throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism in our country,” Kennedy said in his announcement speech in Boston. 

The environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist also vowed to end the division in America. 

“We have a polarization in this country today that is so toxic and so dangerous at any time since the Civil War,” Kennedy said. “And part of the principle mission of my campaign and on my presidency is going to be to end that division.”

Earlier this month Biden said he plans to run for reelection but is "not prepared to announce it yet."


