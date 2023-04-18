Why Yuengling's Tweet Is Getting a Lot of Attention Amid Bud Light Saga

Yuengling celebrated its status as America’s oldest brewery in what’s being seen as a jab at rival Bud Light, which is mired in controversy over its partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

“Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery in America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer,” the company’s account said in a pinned tweet along with a photo of its beer can and an American flag in the background.

Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery In America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer. pic.twitter.com/5TdmGiUc5R — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) April 14, 2023

The message was posted shortly after Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch broke its silence, though the Mulvaney partnership was not mentioned nor was an apology issued.

As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew. We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere. We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer. My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage. I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation. Brendan Whitworth

On Tuesday, Yuengling followed up with another tweet touting its "oldest brewery" status.

Cheers to 194 years of brewing great beers 🍺 #AmericasOldestBreweryDay pic.twitter.com/pSJZmqhYUC — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) April 18, 2023

Anheuser-Busch, meanwhile, has lost more than $5 billion in value since the Mulvaney partnership.