Team DeSantis Takes a Shot at Bud Light in New Parody Video

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 18, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Johnson

Team DeSantis released a parody video on Monday in response to Bud Light’s highly controversial decision to partner with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney after the influencer claimed to have celebrated "365 Days of Girlhood." 

The video, “Real Men of Women’s Sports,” satirizes the company’s “Real Men of Genius” campaign from the 1990s and early 2000s.

"Team DeSantis presents real men of women's sports," a voice says as transgender athletes are shown.

"Today we recognize the men who hacked the system," the video continues to another voice singing, "Hacked the system." 

"Once mediocre in the men's division, now cream of the crop in the women's. From mediocre to champion!" the video goes on. "You couldn't cut it with the boys so you pushed women off the podium. Real men steal first place! Because without you, sports would be fair. Without you, women's sports would be for, well, women.”

In an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Gov. DeSantis encouraged patriots to continue boycotting the company.

"Why would you want to drink Bud Light? I mean like honestly, that’s like them rubbing our faces in it, and it’s like these companies that do this, if they never have any response, they are just gonna keep doing it," he said. 

"Some of these controversies that come up, and people can kind of just say, ‘Oh, well it’s kind of a one-off, yeah, it was stupid to do,’ but it’s part of a larger thing where corporate America is trying to change our country," DeSantis added. "Trying to change policy, trying to change culture, and you know, I’d rather be governed by we the people than woke companies, and so I think [the] pushback is in order across the board including with Bud Light."

Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, has reportedly lost more than $5 billion in value since the partnership. 


