Outgoing Chicago Mayor Blames Good Weather for Weekend of Teenage Mayhem
Does the GOP Continue to Roll With Law And Order, Or Is It...
Trump Might Be A Modern Samson
Regulatory Octopus Is Strangling Our Economy
More or Less
Thieving 'Non-Binary' Biden Official Was Still Paid Taxpayer-Funded Six-Figure Salary Whil...
Latest CFPB Policy Insulting Towards Native Americans
America Led by Perhaps the Dullest Knife in the Presidential Drawer
Proposed Title IX Changes Are Unlawful
The Relevance of Calvin Coolidge in 2023
Stephen A. Smith: America’s Last Honest Sports Pundit?
Why the FTC Must Investigate Hollywood’s End Run Around Parents
Iran’s Mullahs Use Ramadan to Crush Dissent
We Are Fearfully and Wonderfully Made. But What Does That Mean?
Tipsheet

Musk Mocks Canadian News Organization by Slapping It With Accurate Label

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 18, 2023 8:00 AM

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation announced it is ceasing activities on Twitter for the time being after getting labeled “government-funded media” by the social media company.

The move comes after U.S.-based National Public Radio called it quits on the site last week over the same designation.

"Twitter can be a powerful tool for our journalists to communicate with Canadians, but it undermines the accuracy and professionalism of the work they do to allow our independence to be falsely described in this way," said corporate spokesperson Leon Mar.

"Consequently, we will be pausing our activity on our corporate Twitter account and all CBC and Radio-Canada news-related accounts," the statement added. 

Editor in chief Brodie Fenlon defended CBC's decision, citing its "impartial" and "independent" journalism. 

"It is important to take a moment to assess what Twitter has done. That is why we have pressed pause today on our accounts. Our journalistic independence is the cornerstone of who we are as a public broadcaster. Suggesting otherwise is inaccurate and untrue," he said.

Recommended

What Alec Baldwin Did to the Family of the Cinematographer He Shot and Killed Is Deplorable Matt Vespa

Musk poked fun at CBC's objections to the label.

According to Twitter, "government-funded media is defined as outlets where the government provides some or all of the outlet's funding and may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content." 

Tags: TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Alec Baldwin Did to the Family of the Cinematographer He Shot and Killed Is Deplorable Matt Vespa
Slavery, the Left, and Truth Dennis Prager
Thieving 'Non-Binary' Biden Official Was Still Paid Taxpayer-Funded Six-Figure Salary While Facing Felony Mia Cathell
Newt Gingrich Has a Word of Caution for 2024 Rebecca Downs
How the Media Lies to People Derek Hunter
Trump Might Be A Modern Samson John Nantz
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What Alec Baldwin Did to the Family of the Cinematographer He Shot and Killed Is Deplorable Matt Vespa