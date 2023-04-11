'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout Sends Trump a Message

Russia’s ‘merchant of death’ Viktor Bout recently sent former President Donald Trump a telegram after his arraignment in Manhattan last week, reportedly warning him his “life is in danger.”
The convicted arms dealer who was freed in a prisoner exchange by the Biden administration for WNBA player Brittney Griner, argued the 45th president should come to Russia for his own safety.
“First and foremost, I consider that his life is in danger and that the legal process which has now begun in New York, won't end in Donald Trump being convicted and barred from the election,” he reportedly said. “Most likely he will simply be eliminated there.”
He added: “You will be welcome in Russia. You will have safe haven.”
Here’s a copy of the telegram! pic.twitter.com/dehL7SZafK— Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) April 7, 2023
Bout's message in full reads:
Dear Mr. Donald Trump,
I believe your life is in peril because during your term in the White House you had tried to save the American people from the genocidal globalist cabal, to protect the family, and to prevent the global conflicts which now destabilize the world.
Now this evil swamp is destryong the last foundations of the American republic, in fact turning it to full blown anarcho-tyranny. The future of humanity and life is at stake.
The Biden administration will not stop just by dragging you through the court/prison industrial complex, they would sooner end your life than let you stand in their way.
You will be welcome in Russia. You will have safe haven, and from here you can lead the fight for the American people, the rebellion against globalists, and for the bright future of the planet.
Sincerely yours, Viktor Bout
