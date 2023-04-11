'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout Sends Trump a Message

Russia’s ‘merchant of death’ Viktor Bout recently sent former President Donald Trump a telegram after his arraignment in Manhattan last week, reportedly warning him his “life is in danger.”

The convicted arms dealer who was freed in a prisoner exchange by the Biden administration for WNBA player Brittney Griner, argued the 45th president should come to Russia for his own safety.

“First and foremost, I consider that his life is in danger and that the legal process which has now begun in New York, won't end in Donald Trump being convicted and barred from the election,” he reportedly said. “Most likely he will simply be eliminated there.”

He added: “You will be welcome in Russia. You will have safe haven.”

Here’s a copy of the telegram! pic.twitter.com/dehL7SZafK — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) April 7, 2023

