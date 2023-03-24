Was Iran Responsible for the Drone Attack That Killed a US Contractor?
Sheila Jackson Lee Mocked After Describing What Pistol Braces Do to Firearms
Recent Lowlights in the Woke Capture of Our Once-Venerable Institutions
Biden's Approval Rating Near Its All-Time Low
Biden Just Made a 'Historic Mistake' in Nevada, Gov. Lombardo Argues
Washington Dems Want English-Language Requirement Cut for Certain Civil Service Positions
I Don’t Care What Color Your Skin Is
The Left Never Wages Divisive 'Culture Wars'?
America Seems to Go Crazy Every 50 Years or So
Fact Check: Ten False and Misleading Claims in Trump's Latest Anti-DeSantis Rant
What's Driving Speech Codes and Bank Failures -- It's All the Same Problem
Chinese Shipping Cranes as Spying Assets Shows How It Uses Everything to...
Lack of Impulse Control, As Always
Kamala Harris Forgets How to Speak Once Again
Tipsheet

White House Cleans Up Biden's Latest Gaffe

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 24, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

During a reception Wednesday to celebrate Women’s History Month, President Biden made a strange gaffe the White House was forced to clean up.  

On the topic of gun safety laws, Biden said his administration has “stood up against the scourge of anti-Asian hate that has festered in this country for too long and the violence that disproportionately impacts on Asian American women.

“You know,” he continued, “but this builds on other steps you’ve taken and we’ve taken, like the most significant gun safety law in 30 years to help keep guns out of the hands of — (applause) — to help keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisors.” 

The official White House transcript scratched this out and issued a correction in brackets: “[convicted domestic abusers].”

And we’ve stood up against the scourge of anti-Asian hate that has festered in this country for too long and the violence that disproportionately impacts on Asian American women.

You know — (applause) — but this builds on other steps you’ve taken and we’ve taken, like the most significant gun safety law in 30 years to help keep guns out of the hands of — (applause) — to help keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisors [convicted domestic abusers]. 

But we still have to ban assault weapons again.  (Applause.)

Like signing a law that empowers survivors in the workplace to take their case to court and hold offenders accountable; creating reforms that fundamentally shift how the military investigates and prosecutes sexual assault and domestic violence in the military, including independent prosecutors who now report outside the military officer — (applause) — command structure.

That wouldn’t have happened without you guys.  Been talking about that a long time.  It wouldn’t have happened.

But for all the progress we’ve made, we have a lot more work to do. (White House)

Recommended

Kamala Harris Forgets How to Speak Once Again Sarah Arnold

That wasn't the only strange comment he made during the event. 


Tags: GAFFE JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Harris Forgets How to Speak Once Again Sarah Arnold
America Seems to Go Crazy Every 50 Years or So Michael Barone
There Is No Hope for the Regime Media Kurt Schlichter
Questions Without Answers About Ukraine Victor Davis Hanson
Recent Lowlights in the Woke Capture of Our Once-Venerable Institutions Josh Hammer
Biden's Approval Rating Near Its All-Time Low Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kamala Harris Forgets How to Speak Once Again Sarah Arnold