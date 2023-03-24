White House Cleans Up Biden's Latest Gaffe

During a reception Wednesday to celebrate Women’s History Month, President Biden made a strange gaffe the White House was forced to clean up.

On the topic of gun safety laws, Biden said his administration has “stood up against the scourge of anti-Asian hate that has festered in this country for too long and the violence that disproportionately impacts on Asian American women.

“You know,” he continued, “but this builds on other steps you’ve taken and we’ve taken, like the most significant gun safety law in 30 years to help keep guns out of the hands of — (applause) — to help keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisors.”

Biden says he is working to "keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisors" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Zp6RYcHuJM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2023

The official White House transcript scratched this out and issued a correction in brackets: “[convicted domestic abusers].”

And we’ve stood up against the scourge of anti-Asian hate that has festered in this country for too long and the violence that disproportionately impacts on Asian American women. You know — (applause) — but this builds on other steps you’ve taken and we’ve taken, like the most significant gun safety law in 30 years to help keep guns out of the hands of — (applause) — to help keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisors [convicted domestic abusers].



But we still have to ban assault weapons again. (Applause.)



Like signing a law that empowers survivors in the workplace to take their case to court and hold offenders accountable; creating reforms that fundamentally shift how the military investigates and prosecutes sexual assault and domestic violence in the military, including independent prosecutors who now report outside the military officer — (applause) — command structure.



That wouldn’t have happened without you guys. Been talking about that a long time. It wouldn’t have happened. But for all the progress we’ve made, we have a lot more work to do. (White House)

Bracket Man is the hardest working person on Biden's Comms team -- with the possible exception of the pour soul tasked with running the teleprompter. — Wes Walker (@Republicanuck) March 24, 2023

That wasn't the only strange comment he made during the event.

Biden: "Jill puts messages on my mirror while I'm shaving. One that was put in about a year ago was 'stop trying to make me love you.'" pic.twitter.com/DMWJqoNYy6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 22, 2023



