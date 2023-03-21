‘People Will Die’: There’s Another Supply Chain Crisis
Tucker Carlson Explains What Will Happen to US Justice System If Trump Is Indicted

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 21, 2023 8:00 AM

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson argued the United States justice system will be forever destroyed if former President Donald Trump is indicted. 

While the host made clear that former presidents can certainly be indicted if they’ve committed a crime, the fact is that we're in the midst of a presidential race and Trump is leading the Republican field. Using the justice system to take out one’s opponent would be “unprecedented.”  

“If the Democratic Party is allowed to do this, allowed to crush the presidential front-runner, the main threat to their power, with a bogus criminal case, where does that leave us? We're done because that precedent will live forever and voters will never again determine the outcome of a presidential election. It's remarkable when you think about it,” he said. 

Carlson wondered if the Left has even thought through what they're doing.  

If they use the Justice Department in full view of everyone to settle a political score and to keep the White House just to take a guy out of the race who seems to be doing fairly well. We’ll destroy the justice system and that's not a small thing. A functioning justice system has kept this country peaceful for hundreds of years. The purpose of a justice system is to administer justice so that citizens don't have to do it themselves. You outsource that duty to the government. But what happens when you take that away, when there is no justice system? 

What happens when the Department of Justice decides that its goal is not justice, but protecting the ruling class at all costs? Think about that. People are still going to demand justice. The desire for justice is an inherent human desire. We are born with it. But if there's no neutral place to do it, some people will decide they're going to have to do it themselves. Now, we don't know exactly what that's going to look like, but we can say for certain it's going to be really ugly. 

So, they hate Donald Trump. Fine, but they don't get to destroy America's justice system because they do. We would never recover from that.  (Fox News)

Watch below: 


