Project Veritas Exposes What We've Suspected About the COVID Vaccine
Illegal Immigrants Attempting to Avoid Apprehension Still a Big Problem for TX Police
The Bulwark Wants Kids At Sex Shows, and Bill Kristol Forgets Who Is...
Ron DeSantis Joins the Fight for Sanity Against the Foreign Policy Blob
JK Rowling on Trans Activism: I've Listened to the Other Side. It's Dangerous.
DeSantis/Trump Vs. the Dems, the Neocons, and Much of the GOP Regarding Ukraine
'Woke' Silicon Valley -- Sand Hill Road and Stanford Law -- Get Off...
Democrats Deserve Plenty of Blame for the Bank Crisis
More Caught Illegally Crossing Southern Border in Fiscal 2022 Than During Entire Trump...
Liberal Sony’s Latest Big Government Giveaway
Regulators Need to Ask Cable Operators Tough Questions About Censorship and Free Speech
Here's Who's Currently Leading in a Trump vs. DeSantis Primary
Kamala Harris Has No Clue What She's Doing
DeSantis Unveils 19 State Alliance to Fight Biden's 'Woke' ESG Agenda
Tipsheet

US General Has a 'Chilling' Warning About ISIS-K

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 17, 2023 9:00 AM

During a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Kurilla gave lawmakers a "chilling assessment" of terror group ISIS-Khorasan’s capabilities in the coming months. 

“It is my commander’s estimate that [ISIS-K] can do an external operation against US or Western interests abroad in under six months with little to no warning,” he told the senators. “It’s much harder for them to be able to do that against the [US] homeland.”

The remark came after Republican Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska asked how long he believed it would take for ISIS-K to operate outside of Afghanistan.

The terror group is responsible for the attack on U.S. service members at Hamid Karzai International Airport in August of 2021 amid the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal. 

Kurilla told lawmakers he would explain why he came to that conclusion in a subsequent closed door session, but did say ISIS-K has used the leadership situation in Afghanistan to their advantage. 

Recommended

Project Veritas Exposes What We've Suspected About the COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa

“Extremist groups see opportunity, and ISIS-Khorasan grows emboldened, seeking to expand its ranks and inspire, enable, and direct attacks in the region and beyond – with the ultimate goal to strike on the American homeland,” he said.

"What a chilling assessment," reacted Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on Twitter. "He made it clear that ISIS-K, the branch of the Islamic State operating in Afghanistan, could – within mere months – strike U.S. interests at home and abroad."

Tags: ISIS AFGHANISTAN TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Project Veritas Exposes What We've Suspected About the COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa
DeSantis Is Right About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter
Are we the Byzantines? Victor Davis Hanson
JK Rowling on Trans Activism: I've Listened to the Other Side. It's Dangerous. Leah Barkoukis
Kamala Harris Has No Clue What She's Doing Sarah Arnold
The Biden Administration Is Trying to Bail Out Moderna, Too Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Project Veritas Exposes What We've Suspected About the COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa