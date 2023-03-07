Critics Not Convinced by Latest Photos of Fetterman 'On His Way to Recovery'

Sen. John Fetterman, who checked himself into Walter Reed Medical Center on Feb. 15 to be treated for clinical depression, is “on his way to recovery” Fetterman's chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said Monday on Twitter.

"Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business," Jentleson wrote along with several photos of the Democrat. “John is well on his way to recover and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes. He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon.”

Fetterman's latest treatment comes after he was hospitalized for feeling lightheaded during a Senate retreat last month. Doctors ruled out the possibility that the senator suffered another stroke after the one last May nearly killed him.

His recovery largely sidelined him from campaigning and when he did make appearances they were brief or virtual. The one debate he had with his GOP opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, only reaffirmed many people's belief that he was too unwell to carry out the demands of the upper chamber.

After Fetterman was checked in for clinical depression, Jentleson explained the senator has experienced depression "off and on throughout his life," but noted that "it only became severe in recent weeks."

The photos of Fetterman, who has clearly lost weight, did not do much to convince critics.

