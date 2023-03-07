The Sharks Are Circling As Biden Delays Re-Election Bid
Tipsheet

Sanders 'Shocks the Socialist World' With What He Said on Bill Maher's Show

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 07, 2023 9:15 AM

Self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders was stumped during an interview with Bill Maher on Friday when asked about the difference between equity and equality. 

“Are we confusing equality of opportunity with trying to guarantee equity in outcomes,” the host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” asked the senator and author of the new book, “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism.”

"I think this word ‘equity’ has come into the language in the last few years and before that we didn’t hear it a lot. And I think a lot of people hear ‘equity’ and they hear ‘equality’ like it’s the same word, and it’s not the same word and the same concept," Maher continued.  "So how would you differentiate between equity and equality?" 

"Well equality, we talk about – uh, I don’t know what the answer to that is," Sanders replied as audience members laughed. "Equality is equality of opportunity. We live in a society we want all people to have whatever color your skin is—”

“Equity,” Maher interrupted, “I think, is more of a guarantee of outcome, is it not?" 

The Vermont senator agreed.

When Maher asked which side he came down on, Sanders said, “equality," which critics argue was a "stunning admission."

