Psaki Lands a New Gig

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki landed a new role at MSNBC as a Sunday talk show host, the network announced on Tuesday.

“Inside with Jen Psaki,” will “explore the week’s most pressing political and cultural tories, spotlight key lawmakers and thought leaders,” states a press release about the show, debuting March 19 at 12 p.m. ET.

Inside with Jen Psaki will leverage Psaki’s wide-ranging expertise to tackle the biggest issues of the week, featuring one-on-one interviews with newsmakers. Each Sunday, she will break down and make sense of the most complex public policy discussions happening in the Nation’s Capital from the debt ceiling to the political campaign trail to the war in Ukraine and more. In one special recurring segment “Weekend Routine,” Psaki will pull back the curtain on the everyday lives of notable lawmakers and influential thought leaders. She will shadow each newsmaker as they move through their usual activities discussing their work, careers and personal lives, spotlighting a unique and often unseen side. Psaki will continue to appear across MSNBC’s regular and special coverage programming, including election coverage, to provide an inside look at Washington politics as the 2024 presidential race takes shape. She will also remain a principal voice in NBC News’ primetime coverage of major political events and regularly contribute to NBC News’ TODAY, Meet the Press, and Election Night programming. (MSNBC)

Psaki, who joined MSNBC last year as a pundit and analyst, told The New York Times how she plans to approach covering her former boss.

“I’m very conscious of the fact that people know who I am because I was standing behind a podium speaking on behalf of Joe Biden,” she said. “I am not going to gratuitously attack him, nor am I going to gratuitously applaud him. … If he deserves applause, I will applaud him. If he deserves critique, I will critique him.”