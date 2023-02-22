Biden Had Another Stairs Incident
Erin Brockovich on East Palestine Train Crash: This Is a Nightmare
Here's How Florida Democrats Collapsed
Don Lemon Ignores Swirling Controversy in Return to CNN
Did Buttigieg Just Admit That He's Not in Ohio Because...He's Taking 'Personal Time'?
After Seeing the GA Grand Jury Foreperson's Media Hits, We Can Ignore Whatever...
Report: NYC Officials Now Selling Millions Worth of COVID Gear for Pennies on...
Jon Tester Makes Announcement About 2024
Here's How DeWine, EPA Chief Tried to Convince East Palestine Residents Their Water...
Media Taps Maple Syrup Climate Crisis – As Production Sets Records
God Is Greater Than Any Cultural Storm
Are There Giants Standing in Your Way?
Anniversary of Iranian Revolution Should Remind West of What Is Possible
Five Democrats Who Hate School Choice, Unless It’s for Themselves
Tipsheet

Psaki Lands a New Gig

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 22, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki landed a new role at MSNBC as a Sunday talk show host, the network announced on Tuesday.

“Inside with Jen Psaki,” will “explore the week’s most pressing political and cultural tories, spotlight key lawmakers and thought leaders,” states a press release about the show, debuting March 19 at 12 p.m. ET.

Inside with Jen Psaki will leverage Psaki’s wide-ranging expertise to tackle the biggest issues of the week, featuring one-on-one interviews with newsmakers. Each Sunday, she will break down and make sense of the most complex public policy discussions happening in the Nation’s Capital from the debt ceiling to the political campaign trail to the war in Ukraine and more. In one special recurring segment “Weekend Routine,” Psaki will pull back the curtain on the everyday lives of notable lawmakers and influential thought leaders. She will shadow each newsmaker as they move through their usual activities discussing their work, careers and personal lives, spotlighting a unique and often unseen side. 

Psaki will continue to appear across MSNBC’s regular and special coverage programming, including election coverage, to provide an inside look at Washington politics as the 2024 presidential race takes shape. She will also remain a principal voice in NBC News’ primetime coverage of major political events and regularly contribute to NBC News’ TODAY, Meet the Press, and Election Night programming(MSNBC)

Recommended

Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other Mia Cathell

Psaki, who joined MSNBC last year as a pundit and analyst, told The New York Times how she plans to approach covering her former boss.

“I’m very conscious of the fact that people know who I am because I was standing behind a podium speaking on behalf of Joe Biden,” she said. “I am not going to gratuitously attack him, nor am I going to gratuitously applaud him. … If he deserves applause, I will applaud him. If he deserves critique, I will critique him.”

 

Tags: JEN PSAKI MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other Mia Cathell
Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich
Here's How Florida Democrats Collapsed Spencer Brown
The Fetterman Dilemma Byron York
Nurse Who's Been Masking and Jabbed Multiple Times Devastated by Recent COVID Test Matt Vespa
Did Buttigieg Just Admit That He's Not in Ohio Because...He's Taking 'Personal Time'? Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other Mia Cathell