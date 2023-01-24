The Latest Issue Maher Is Ripping Democrats, the Biden Administration Over

“Real Time” host Bill Maher ripped Democrats for the leftist indoctrination happening in schools across the country.

During the 21st season premiere of his HBO program, Maher said he wanted to focus on schools, since they’re often making headlines.

“We live in a prison yard in this country, which is everything is tribal,” he said on Friday’s show. “And like anything that has to do with schools or education is something really the Democrats have to answer for because they control it. I mean, when you look at the Democratic Convention, it’s like three-quarters of them are teachers. My sister’s a teacher. I’m a big defender of teachers, but what’s going on in schools is outrageous, and somebody needs to answer for it.”

He brought up the recent shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old and noted that the school’s librarian said it’s “routine” that educators and staff are assaulted.

“How did we completely lose control?” he wondered. While the host suggested the fault is with parents, Substack writer Andrew Sullivan said it goes back to kids not being taught about figures of authority.

“Children who are taught there’s no such thing as authority, the most important thing is expressing yourself at all times, are never held responsible for anything or constantly being excused for everything, they’re gonna end up this way," he said. "They need direction. People need authority.”

“Especially kids!” Maher added.

“Why does a 4-year-old come in, instead of teaching them the colors, you’re telling them, ‘Pick your pronoun’? Where on earth did that come from? And who told us it was going to be imposed on children?” Sullivan asked. “More and more, when you look at this curriculum, it’s all about that stuff. It’s all about identity, it’s all about being queer or trans. Children can’t understand that stuff, not in kindergarten.”

Maher pointed out that those comments were coming from someone who is gay.

Still, Sullivan said he doesn’t want little kids getting taught about being gay, but that’s not the extent of the problem, he argued.

“They’re telling them something worse,” he said. “They’re telling that people can choose to be a boy or a girl or neither or both or something else entirely. That is a lie. You can’t. And it’s done in order to placate certain special interests in Washington, mainly the LGBTQIA+ people who’ve also been captured by the far left. We should say no to this.”

“I just don’t understand why this is the hill the Democratic Party wants to die on,” Maher said.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace explained how in South Carolina some parents brag about transitioning their kids at very young ages. She referenced Chloe Cole, who had her breasts removed as a 15-year-old only to realize it was a mistake the next year.

“And I think the Biden administration is all-in on that,” Maher followed-up.