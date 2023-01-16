Mitch Daniels for Senate in 2004!
Tipsheet

LAPD Ripped for Why the Police Chief Just Banned the Thin Blue Line Flag

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 16, 2023 8:35 AM

The Los Angeles Police Department is being accused of “political pandering” after it banned the use of the Thin Blue Line flag from public areas inside police departments.

According to LAPD Chief Michael Moore, the decision was made after a “community complaint” that claimed the flag “symbolized support for violent extremist views, such as those represented by the Proud Boys and others.” 

Instead, the U.S. flag and memorials for fallen officers are authorized.

While he told Fox News Digital the flag represents "the honor, valor, dedication, and sacrifice of law enforcement to protect our communities," he said it was “unfortunate that extremist groups have hijacked the use of the ‘Thin Blue Line flag’ to symbolize their undemocratic, racist, and bigoted views.”  

The move did not sit well with the Los Angeles Police Protective League, however. 

"It is difficult to express the level of utter disgust and disappointment with Chief Moore’s politically pandering directive to remove Thin Blue Line flags and memorials for fallen officers from all public areas within our police stations,” the Board of directors for the Los Angeles Police Protective League said in a statement. “This direction came as a result of complaints from anti-police, criminal apologists, and activists who hold too much sway over our city leaders and, unfortunately, our Chief.”

The flags can still be displayed in personal work spaces, vehicles, or locker doors, Moore said. 

LAPD was not alone in banning the flag recently.


