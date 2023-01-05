Twitter Thread Highlights Why Dems Gloating Over McCarthy's Speakership Troubles Is Distu...
Elon Musk Makes an Endorsement in the Battle for House Speaker
'Can I Finish?': Hannity and Boebert Get Into Fiery Debate Over Speaker Standoff
Trump Releases Late Night Update on Speaker's Race Negotiations
House GOP Morons Need to Leave Jim Jordan Where He Wants to Be
Byron Donalds Has the Perfect Response to Reporter Wondering If He's Worried About...
McCarthy Reportedly Makes Key Concessions
Byron Donalds Responds to Cori Bush's Insults: 'Don't Be a Crab in a...
The FDA Is Making Abortion Even More Dangerous for Women
Crenshaw: Dealing With GOP Holdouts Is Like Playing With 'Children' Who Are Acting...
Not Accidental, FCPS Withholding of TJ Student Awards Was Intentional
Where Have All the Intellectuals Gone?
Pope Benedict - Sex Abuse Scandals and Collateral Damage
Hey Mitch, We’re Not Stupid
Tipsheet

Kennedy Has Made a Decision About the Louisiana Governor's Race

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 05, 2023 9:45 AM
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana has made a decision on whether he will run for governor in his state. 

“I have looked into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for governor,” the senator told supporters in an email, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “At this juncture, I just think I can help my state and my country more in the Senate.”

After winning re-election for a second, six-year term in the upper chamber, the Republican senator said that had been weighing a gubernatorial bid to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited.

“Over the last year, Louisianans have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times. Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon,” Kennedy said at the time. 

State Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Trump supporter, already announced in October that he would run for governor.

“I’m tired of people leaving our state, and I’m angry that our children’s education is not a priority,” said Landry in a nearly seven-minute video announcing his run. “Louisiana was once defined by our great cities. They were the gems of the South, the cornerstone of our state. Sadly today, crime has taken hold. Incompetent mayors and woke district attorneys are playing a dangerous game of catch and release.”

With Kennedy out, other Republicans could jump in the race, such as Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder, both of whom said they were waiting for the senator's decision before making an announcement, according to The Advocate. 


Tags: LOUISIANA JOHN KENNEDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Coup We Never Knew Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Is Not Going Third-Party, But He Could Still Try to Blow Everything Up Kurt Schlichter
2023’s First List of Openly Gay Transgender Non-white Accomplishments! Ann Coulter
'Can I Finish?': Hannity and Boebert Get Into Fiery Debate Over Speaker Standoff Julio Rosas
Elon Musk Makes an Endorsement in the Battle for House Speaker Katie Pavlich
Twitter Thread Highlights Why Dems Gloating Over McCarthy's Speakership Troubles Is Disturbing Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Coup We Never Knew Victor Davis Hanson