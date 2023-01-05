Kennedy Has Made a Decision About the Louisiana Governor's Race

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana has made a decision on whether he will run for governor in his state.

“I have looked into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for governor,” the senator told supporters in an email, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “At this juncture, I just think I can help my state and my country more in the Senate.”

After winning re-election for a second, six-year term in the upper chamber, the Republican senator said that had been weighing a gubernatorial bid to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited.

“Over the last year, Louisianans have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times. Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon,” Kennedy said at the time.

State Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Trump supporter, already announced in October that he would run for governor.

“I’m tired of people leaving our state, and I’m angry that our children’s education is not a priority,” said Landry in a nearly seven-minute video announcing his run. “Louisiana was once defined by our great cities. They were the gems of the South, the cornerstone of our state. Sadly today, crime has taken hold. Incompetent mayors and woke district attorneys are playing a dangerous game of catch and release.”

We have a crisis of leadership & lack of priorities in Louisiana. It’s causing people to move away from our state, rather than to our state. Unacceptable! Ends now!



WE are running for Governor to fix the problems created by failed leaders.



Join Us >> https://t.co/8iXhEchGEf pic.twitter.com/ngd1qAk5rU — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) October 5, 2022

With Kennedy out, other Republicans could jump in the race, such as Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder, both of whom said they were waiting for the senator's decision before making an announcement, according to The Advocate.



