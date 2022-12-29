January 6 Committee Withdraws Trump Subpoena. The Former President Reacts.

The January 6 special committee withdrew its subpoena of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, with the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, saying it was no longer necessary.

"In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” he told Trump’s attorneys. "Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena."

The 45th president shared the news on Truth Social, writing: "Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election. They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI’s involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!"

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon, whose firm The Dhillon Law Group represented Trump, celebrated the news as well.

“After my firm filed suit on separation of powers grounds to block January 6 House Select Committee’s illegitimate subpoena to President Trump over his activities while president — the committee waved the white flag & withdrew subpoena,” said Dhillon, who is challenging Ronna McDaniel to chair the Republican National Committee.

“We were confident of victory ... in court, given precedent & refusal of prior presidents to testify in Congress," she added. "J6 committee wasted millions for a purely political witch-hunt, total abuse of process & power serving no legitimate legislative purpose.”

2/in court, given precedent & refusal of prior presidents to testify in Congress.J6 committee wasted millions for a purely political witch-hunt, total abuse of process & power serving no legitimate legislative purpose. Kudos to my outstanding @dhillonlaw colleagues for the win! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) December 29, 2022



