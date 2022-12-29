He's Back: Netanyahu Returns as Prime Minister in Israel
One California County Is Starting to Feel the Pressure of the Border Crisis
January 6 Committee Withdraws Trump Subpoena. The Former President Reacts.
Joe Biden's White House Is at It Again With So-Called Unity Message
Musk Announces New Science Policy on Twitter
Dem Lawmaker Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Is Sen. Sinema Serious With These Remarks About the Border Crisis?
The New, New Antisemitism
Facebook Insider: The Facebook Files Would Be Worse Than The Twitter Files
Will the Fed Blink in 2023? Will Congress Throw More Fuel on the...
An Old Debt Carries Over to a New Year
Gov. Ducey Must Pardon Wrongly Targeted Former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen
2022 Sucked
Politics Without Principle Will Devolve Into Chaos
A Resolution to Be More Grateful in 2023
Tipsheet

January 6 Committee Withdraws Trump Subpoena. The Former President Reacts.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 29, 2022 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Chris Seward

The January 6 special committee withdrew its subpoena of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, with the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, saying it was no longer necessary.

"In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” he told Trump’s attorneys. "Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena." 

The 45th president shared the news on Truth Social, writing: "Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election. They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI’s involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!"

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon, whose firm The Dhillon Law Group represented Trump, celebrated the news as well. 

“After my firm filed suit on separation of powers grounds to block January 6 House Select Committee’s illegitimate subpoena to President Trump over his activities while president — the committee waved the white flag & withdrew subpoena,” said Dhillon, who is challenging Ronna McDaniel to chair the Republican National Committee.

“We were confident of victory ... in court, given precedent & refusal of prior presidents to testify in Congress," she added. "J6 committee wasted millions for a purely political witch-hunt, total abuse of process & power serving no legitimate legislative purpose.”


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Republicans’ Mitch McConnell Problem Kurt Schlichter
Is Sen. Sinema Serious With These Remarks About the Border Crisis? Matt Vespa
MSNBC Host Gets Schooled By Twitter After Defending Biden's History of Lying Sarah Arnold
Happy Kwanzaa! The Holiday Brought to You By the FBI Ann Coulter
Elon Musk Hammers Another Fauci Conflict of Interest Katie Pavlich
The New, New Antisemitism Victor Davis Hanson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Republicans’ Mitch McConnell Problem Kurt Schlichter