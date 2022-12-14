Rep. Nancy Mace Confronts Transgender Activist for Tweet to 'Accost' SCOTUS Justices
California School District Official Resigns After Inviting Teenagers to ‘Adult’ Christmas...
Does Fauci Know He Attacked Himself With These 'Anti-Science' Remarks?
Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate to Highest Level in 15 Years
Why Oregon's Governor Just Commuted the Sentence of Every Death Row Inmate in...
FACT CHECK: Has Joe Biden 'Always' Been an Ally For Gay Rights?
EXCLUSIVE: Close-Up Look at Border Patrol Handling Huge Wave of Illegal Immigrants
Biden: We Can't Be A Country Where People Are Thrown Out of Restaurants...
United Nations Finally Boots Iran From Women's Rights Commission
The One Island Where You'll Definitely Die If You Set Foot on the...
Ex-Navy Seal Who Is De-Transitioning Warns Teens About Irreversible ‘Gender-Affirming’ Car...
DOJ Inspector General Raises Red Flags About ATF Hiring Practices
Sinema's Likely 2024 Challenger Says Leaving the Democratic Party Is 'Her Only Option'
Could Vaccine Status Affect Car Insurance Policies? Why New Research Findings Are Raising...
A Frustrated Biden Whips Out the F-Word When Discussing His Age, Possible 2024...
Tipsheet

Why Oregon's Governor Just Commuted the Sentence of Every Death Row Inmate in the State

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 14, 2022 2:30 PM

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday she is commuting the sentences of the state’s 17 inmates on death row. 

“I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people — even if a terrible crime placed them in prison,” said Brown, who leaves office in less than a month. 

The sentences have been changed to life in prison without parole.

“Unlike previous commutations I’ve granted to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary growth and rehabilitation, this commutation is not based on any rehabilitative efforts by the individuals on death row,” Brown noted.

“Instead, it reflects the recognition that the death penalty is immoral,” she continued. “It is an irreversible punishment that does not allow for correction; is wasteful of taxpayer dollars; does not make communities safer; and cannot be and never has been administered fairly and equitably.”

There has not been an execution on Brown's watch since she took office in 2015, continuing her predecessor’s death penalty moratorium. The last execution to take place in the state occurred in 1997.

Brown's Democrat successor, Tina Kotek, has said she, too, will continue the moratorium. 

Republican lawmakers in the state criticized the move. 

“Gov. Brown has once again taken executive action with zero input from Oregonians and the Legislature,” state Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson said in a statement. “Her decisions do not consider the impact the victims and families will suffer in the months and years to come. Democrats have consistently chosen criminals over victims.”

Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty praised Brown, however.


Tags: DEATH PENALTY OREGON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The One Island Where You'll Definitely Die If You Set Foot on the Beach Matt Vespa
Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate to Highest Level in 15 Years Spencer Brown
The Coming War Over Hunter Biden Byron York
You'll Never Guess the Latest January 6 Bombshell Matt Vespa
Why Did Black Georgians Vote for Raphael Warnock? Star Parker
FACT CHECK: Has Joe Biden 'Always' Been an Ally For Gay Rights? Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The One Island Where You'll Definitely Die If You Set Foot on the Beach Matt Vespa