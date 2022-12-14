DOJ Inspector General Raises Red Flags About ATF Hiring Practices
Tipsheet

Biden Reportedly Drops F-Bomb in Response to Press Continuing to Discuss His Age

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 14, 2022 9:01 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Biden reportedly lashed out about his age as debate continues over whether he will be too old to run for a second term.

“You think I don’t know how f***ing old I am?” Biden, 80, reportedly told allies reacting to how often the media discusses his age, according to Politico

In October, the president told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that he understands Americans’ concerns about his age.

“Well, I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine, I think that’s totally legitimate, but I think the best way to make the judgement is to watch me. Am I slowing up? Am I, don’t have the same pace? Or you know and that old joke, everyone talks about the new 70s, 50s, all that stuff. You know, I’m a great respecter of fate. I could get a disease tomorrow. I could you know, drop dead tomorrow, but, I, you know, in terms of my energy level, in terms of how much I’m able to do, I think people should look and say is he still have the same passion for what he’s doing, and if they think I do and I can do it then that’s fine, if they don’t they should vote against me—not against me—they should encourage me not to go, but that’s not how I feel.”  

While he has not made a "formal decision," he told Capehart it is his "intention to run again."


