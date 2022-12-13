DeSantis Seeks Grand Jury to Investigate COVID Vaccine Makers
Tipsheet

Christian Bale Explains Why Fetterman Was the Perfect Choice to Appear in New Netflix Film

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 13, 2022 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd

Senator-elect John Fetterman, who defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate election last month, will make a cameo in the new Netflix crime drama starring Christian Bale, “The Pale Blue Eye.” 

Last week, the Pennsylvania Democrat shared a photo of him and his wife, Gisele, on set in full costume next to Bale and director Scott Cooper. 

"It me + G + Christian Bale circa 1830," he wrote alongside the picture. "+ Director Scott Cooper! This is the second time I’ve had the pleasure to work with these incredible guys - First in 'Out of The Furnace' and now in 'The Pale Blue Eye.'"

Most of the 19th century flick was filmed in western Pennsylvania at Westminster College in New Wilmington prior to Fetterman’s stroke.  

Details: In the film directed by Scott Cooper, Bale, of "American Psycho" and Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, plays a detective investigating a murder at West Point in the 1830s, where's he aided by a young Edgar Allen Poe, who's a cadet at the military academy.

Poe is played by English actor Harry Melling, known for his role as Dudley Dursley in the "Harry Potter" films. (Axios)

The film is set to be released in select theaters Dec. 23 and on Netflix Jan. 6.

According to Axios, Fetterman became friends with Bale and Cooper during their filming of "Out of the Furnace" in Braddock when the Democrat served as its mayor. 

Bale previously explained why Fetterman was an ideal choice to make an appearance in the film. 

"John's got this fantastic face," Bale said of the Democrat politician. "That's a face that fits in the 1830s."

