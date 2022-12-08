Elite Private School Has Unbelievable Response to Project Veritas Exposé

Francis W. Parker School has responded to Project Veritas’ video showing the dean of students, Joseph Bruno, telling their undercover journalist how kids are taught about “queer sex” during pride week.

Instead of condemning what was disclosed on video, the elite private school in Chicago attacked the “far-right activist group,” and said it was “heartbroken to learn that one of our colleague’s words have been severely misrepresented for a malicious purpose.”

Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe denied that the video was edited.

“[They’re] literally his words, there are no edits. It’s just him talking about dildos and butt plugs,” O’Keefe said. “There’s no edit, what are they talking about, edit? Are they saying he didn’t say these things? Then sue me! Sue me! By the way, we’ve never lost a defamation lawsuit that’s because we don’t edit anything improperly.”

In the video, Bruno explains what students are exposed to during pride week.

“So, I’ve been the Dean for four years. During pride — we do a pride week every year — I had our LGBTQ+ Health Center come in,” he says. “They were passing around butt plugs and dildos to my students — talking about queer sex, using lube versus using spit.”

He continues: “They’re just, like, passing around dildos and butt plugs. The kids are just playing with ‘em, looking at ‘em…They’re like, ‘How does this butt plug work? How do we do – like, how does this work?’ That’s a really cool part of my job.”

Asked in the video whether he ever faced push-back or whether the trustees were on board, Bruno said no and expresses his confidence that they would be supportive.

In its response to the video, the school cautions “descriptive language” is used and asks people who view it not to share it “because it will add to its viral power.”

The school never denies what Bruno told the undercover reporter but explained the remarks are just “one example of our inclusive, LGBTQ+ affirming, and comprehensive approach to sex education.”

Francis W. Parker School says Project Veritas also “attempted to ambush our employee at the school and was escorted off campus without incident by our security.”

O’Keefe said their description of that incident “is maliciously edited by the way compared to what we actually have on video.”

Project Veritas has since released that interaction, which is hardly an “ambush.”



