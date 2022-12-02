A Return to Mask Mandates? There's More COVID Mess Coming Out of LA...
Tipsheet

McCarthy Signals GOP Plan to Investigate J6 Committee

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 02, 2022 9:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In a letter to the chairman of the January 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy indicated the incoming GOP majority plans to take a closer look at the committee’s work. 

The Republican leader pointed to reports that suggest “entire swaths of findings will be left out of the Committee’s final report."

“It is imperative that all information collected be preserved not just for institutional prerogatives but for transparency to the American people,” McCarthy told Thompson in the letter. “The American people have a right to know that the allegations you have made are supported by the facts and to be able to view the transcripts.”

McCarthy also said Republicans will hold hearings to examine why "the Capitol complex was not secure on Jan. 6."

Thompson told reporters the committee is required to keep all evidence and will release the majority of its findings to the public.

“He had a chance to have members on the committee. So he had a chance to come and testify before the committee. So I think the horse has left the barn. And we will do our work, we will end Dec. 31. If he wants to conduct whatever he wants as Speaker, it’s his choice. But we sunset Dec. 31. He can read the report. We won’t have anything in our possession after Dec. 31,” Thompson said.


Tags: KEVIN MCCARTHY JANUARY 6 COMMISSION

