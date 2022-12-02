McCarthy Signals GOP Plan to Investigate J6 Committee

In a letter to the chairman of the January 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy indicated the incoming GOP majority plans to take a closer look at the committee’s work.

The Republican leader pointed to reports that suggest “entire swaths of findings will be left out of the Committee’s final report."

Kevin McCarthy reminds J6 Committee chair Bennie Thompson to 'preserve all records collected and transcripts of testimony taken during your investigation.' Via @FDRLST: https://t.co/429Zc1ahkC pic.twitter.com/GHmcb6UWoR — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 30, 2022

“It is imperative that all information collected be preserved not just for institutional prerogatives but for transparency to the American people,” McCarthy told Thompson in the letter. “The American people have a right to know that the allegations you have made are supported by the facts and to be able to view the transcripts.”

McCarthy also said Republicans will hold hearings to examine why "the Capitol complex was not secure on Jan. 6."

Thompson told reporters the committee is required to keep all evidence and will release the majority of its findings to the public.

“He had a chance to have members on the committee. So he had a chance to come and testify before the committee. So I think the horse has left the barn. And we will do our work, we will end Dec. 31. If he wants to conduct whatever he wants as Speaker, it’s his choice. But we sunset Dec. 31. He can read the report. We won’t have anything in our possession after Dec. 31,” Thompson said.

In response to AG Garland's request to get access to transcripts and other materials- Thompson said the DOJ & agencies will have access at the same time the public does- not before:

“Well, we are about a month away. So I don't think that would be in a rush to speed that time up.” — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 30, 2022

This sounds like Thompson promising that all J6 Committee records, not just snippets from the TV shows or final report, will be available to the public. Not sure it is his call, but hopefully that will happen. McCarthy should make same pledge. https://t.co/SLdhKQuxM0 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 1, 2022



