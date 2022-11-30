It's Official: Layoffs Are Coming to CNN
Senator Kennedy Explains Why Biden's Energy Policy Is a 'Moronathon'
Transgender Pedophile Jailed for Grooming, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl
Watching the US Beat Iran From Jerusalem
Compare and Contrast: DeSantis vs. Biden on 'Zero COVID' and Anti-CCP Protests Inside...
So That's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock
How One 2022 Poll Is a Warning to BOTH Parties About Working Class...
The Inconvenient Truth About Green Activists' Crusade Against Nuclear
Tucker Carlson Stunned Over JetBlue's Hiring Decision
Why the 'Power Grab' Case That's Heading to the Supreme Court Could Give...
Dr. Fauci: ‘Good Without a God’ Creates a Frankenstein
Replacing the F-35 Engine: A New Way to Waste Taxpayer Dollars and Jeopardize...
The House GOP Needs to Get Serious
Bias, Envy and Hatred
The Medical Community’s Reprehensible March Toward Segregated Medicine
Tipsheet

So That's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 30, 2022 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

In one of his first major interviews since the Oscars, Will Smith opened up about why he slapped comedian Chris Rock. 

“That was a horrific night as you can imagine,” the actor told “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah after discussing his new film “Emancipation.”

While he said he was “going through something that night,” he declined to elaborate.

Looking at the audience, Smith said you never know what is happening in people's lives - someone could've just lost their job, a family member could have died recently, someone's child may be sick, or maybe someone else just found out their spouse is cheating. 

"I was going through something that night, not that that justifies my behavior that night at all," he said. “There’s many nuances and complexities to it, you know, but at the end of the day, I just—I lost it, you know?” 

“I was gone,” he said later in the interview. “That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time.”

Smith walked on stage during the awards ceremony to slap Rock after he made a joke referencing his wife’s short hair. 

The 94th Academy Awards represented both a high and low point for Smith, whose assault on Rock overshadowed the first Oscar he won just minutes later.

He has since resigned from the Academy, apologized to Rock, and was hit with a 10-year ban from Oscars ceremonies for "unacceptable and harmful behavior."

“I think that was one of the big things for me over this last couple of months, that I had to forgive myself for being human," he said.

Tags: OSCARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the 'Power Grab' Case That's Heading to the Supreme Court Could Give the Left Fits Matt Vespa
Tucker Carlson Stunned Over JetBlue's Hiring Decision Leah Barkoukis
Bias, Envy and Hatred John Stossel
How One 2022 Poll Is a Warning to BOTH Parties About Working Class Voters Matt Vespa
Compare and Contrast: DeSantis vs. Biden on 'Zero COVID' and Anti-CCP Protests Inside China Guy Benson
What This Woman Did on an Airplane Should Have Her Committed to a Mental Hospital Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why the 'Power Grab' Case That's Heading to the Supreme Court Could Give the Left Fits Matt Vespa