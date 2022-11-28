Here's How Elon Musk Can Help Expose the Biden Admin's Collusion With Big...
Biden Steamrolls Unions, Asks Congress to Force Contract to Avert Rail Strike
New York Gun Law Keeps Getting Struck Down
Trans Psychologist Files Brief Against School District Hiding Students’ Gender Transitions...
White House Can't Explain Why Biden Voted Against Ending a Rail Strike in...
CBS News Goes Soft on Terror, Disney Unconcerned With Profits, and CNN Sees...
Felonies on the New York City Subways Surged Compared to 2021
Critics Notice Something Weird About Vindman's Tweet. Musk Responds.
Elon Musk Says Apple 'Threatened to Withhold Twitter' From App Store
Ron Klain Taking It Up a Notch With Gaslighting the American People in...
It’s Time to Escalate
'Our City Is in Peril': Portland Store Forced to Close Over Rampant Crime
GOP Rep: We're Not Going to Have a Rail Strike
Elon Musk Tweeted a Meme About CNN...Then They Melted Down
Apple Again Comes to Aid of Chinese Communist Party Amid Protests
Tipsheet
Premium

Critics Notice Something Weird About Vindman's Tweet. Musk Responds.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 28, 2022 4:20 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

One of the main holdups for Elon Musk after his initial $44 billion deal to buy Twitter was the percentage of users who are bots. The billionaire claims the company grossly misled about the severity of the problem, while Twitter argued he was using the issue as a pretext to get out of the deal. Of course, both could be true, but to avoid a lengthy court battle, here we are now with Musk in full control of Twitter and the fake account issue still there. 

Take, for example, what happened this weekend, when Chinese bot accounts flooded the site to bury news about the massive anti-lockdown protests taking place. But that’s not the only spamming campaign that caught attention. 

Remember retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman? He made a name for himself as a witness in the first impeachment against former President Trump. He was one of the White House staffers who listened in on Trump’s call with his Ukrainian counterpart and issued a report about it, which set in motion the impeachment inquiry. 

But now, he, like most liberals, seems infuriated that Musk is at Twitter’s helm. 

“Kinda weird that @elonmusk gets to decide how like a half-billion people communicate. Way too much power for one erratic individual to wield, don’t you think?” he wrote. 

That message was then repeated over and over again by spam accounts, which Musk and others noticed. 

Needless to say, Vindman didn't take too kindly to those comments. 

 The typical leftist outrage ensued. 


Tags: TWITTER

Recommended

Elon Musk Tweeted a Meme About CNN...Then They Melted Down Julio Rosas
Biden Steamrolls Unions, Asks Congress to Force Contract to Avert Rail Strike Spencer Brown
Former WH Economic Adviser Stunned by Biden's Latest Decision Regarding Chevron Leah Barkoukis
The Case Against Everyone Else 2024 – Part 1 Kurt Schlichter
Here's How Elon Musk Can Help Expose the Biden Admin's Collusion With Big Tech Spencer Brown
New York Gun Law Keeps Getting Struck Down Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Elon Musk Tweeted a Meme About CNN...Then They Melted Down Julio Rosas