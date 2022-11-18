Did Schumer Just Confirm This Immigration 'Conspiracy Theory'?
Did Schumer Just Confirm This Immigration 'Conspiracy Theory'?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 18, 2022 7:00 AM
Conservatives blasted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday for comments he made supporting a path to citizenship for the nation’s illegal immigrant population.

The pro-abortion Democrat lamented the shortage of workers in the U.S. and pointed out the U.S. population is “not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to.”

He argued the "only way we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants, the DREAMers and all of them, because our ultimate goal is to help the DREAMers, but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here.”  

In addition to pointing out the 11 million number is severely outdated, conservatives reminded Schumer that the U.S. may not have this problem if Democrats didn’t push abortion so ardently.

But there's another major problem with Schumer's comments. He appears to confirm the Great Replacement Theory, or the idea that there's a deliberate attempt to replace Americans with immigrants. The notion is denounced as a conspiracy, but only when conservatives talk about it. 

"You were labeled a crazy person if you suggested that there were democrats who in fact are seeking to change the demographic of the electorate to promote particular purposes,” Ben Shapiro noted. “Chuck Schumer…just said it out loud yesterday. It’s kind of amazing.”

