Did Schumer Just Confirm This Immigration 'Conspiracy Theory'?

Conservatives blasted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday for comments he made supporting a path to citizenship for the nation’s illegal immigrant population.

The pro-abortion Democrat lamented the shortage of workers in the U.S. and pointed out the U.S. population is “not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to.”

He argued the "only way we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants, the DREAMers and all of them, because our ultimate goal is to help the DREAMers, but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here.”

In addition to pointing out the 11 million number is severely outdated, conservatives reminded Schumer that the U.S. may not have this problem if Democrats didn’t push abortion so ardently.

The DNC has been quoting this 11 million number of illegal immigrants since 2005, when the Pew Research Center completed a deep study.



In 2018, a Yale Study said the number was as high as 29 million.



It's around 40 million plus at this point.https://t.co/mWtuLf9AdC https://t.co/c4Zsf3Bl0o — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 16, 2022

And why do you think, Mr. Culture of Death, that we aren’t producing like we used to? https://t.co/8OhjY9IRBa — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) November 16, 2022

Democrats push abortion, homosexuality and gender transition and then complain about fertility rates? https://t.co/9JzM9jmPcQ — sharperpolitics (@politicalsharp) November 16, 2022

But there's another major problem with Schumer's comments. He appears to confirm the Great Replacement Theory, or the idea that there's a deliberate attempt to replace Americans with immigrants. The notion is denounced as a conspiracy, but only when conservatives talk about it.

"You were labeled a crazy person if you suggested that there were democrats who in fact are seeking to change the demographic of the electorate to promote particular purposes,” Ben Shapiro noted. “Chuck Schumer…just said it out loud yesterday. It’s kind of amazing.”

Chuck Schumer just outlined the so-called "Great Replacement Theory," in which he advocated giving amnesty to 11 million immigrants to make up for America's low birth rate. It's fine when he says it. It's only wrong when you notice it. pic.twitter.com/Z5rpTG9lbf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 17, 2022

Racist Schumer pushing replacement theoryhttps://t.co/3sXaVZ2qOm — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 17, 2022

Schumer:



It’s not “replacement theory,” that’s a ridiculous invention of the Far Right.



But yes, we are 100% going to replace you with illegal migrants…pic.twitter.com/aB2lBisP8M — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 17, 2022