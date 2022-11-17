Dem Senator Doubles Down on Threat Against Musk
WaPo Has an Update About the Mar-a-Lago Raid That Doesn't Fit the Narrative
Here's Why There Could Be an Audit of the Senate GOP's Campaign Arm
Mike Pence: A Man of Integrity
Time to Reject the ‘Savior’ Class
Some Humble Advice for Donald Trump
Oversight – Real Oversight – Must Be Top GOP House Agenda
Energy Export Bans Conflict With American Interests
Illegal Aliens Get Swanky Hotels While Americans Sleep on the Streets
Why Did House Republicans Reward Bad Behavior?
Let the Blame Games Begin?
80 Age Limit For Federally Elected Officials and Supreme Court Justices
OK, Who Is Getting Fired?
NPR Should Release the Raw, Unedited Audio of the Recorded Abortion
Despite America's Trials, the Midterms Demonstrate That America Is Stronger Than Ever
Tipsheet

WaPo Has an Update About the Mar-a-Lago Raid That Doesn't Fit the Narrative

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 17, 2022 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Terry Renna

The Washington Post is admitting that former President Trump’s motive for allegedly keeping classified material at his Mar-a-Lago residence was largely him wanting to keep mementos, contrary to months of speculation about what he would do with highly classified intelligence documents.

In a report published days after the midterm elections, WaPo cites “people familiar with the matter” who say federal agents and prosecutors now believe Trump’s motive “was largely his ego and a desire to hold on to the materials as trophies or mementos.”

That review has not found any apparent business advantage to the types of classified information in Trump’s possession, these people said. FBI interviews with witnesses so far, they said, also do not point to any nefarious effort by Trump to leverage, sell or use the government secrets. Instead, the former president seemed motivated by a more basic desire not to give up what he believed was his property, these people said. […]

The people familiar with the matter cautioned that the investigation is ongoing, that no final determinations have been made, and that it is possible additional information could emerge that changes investigators’ understanding of Trump’s motivations. But they said the evidence collected over a period of months indicates the primary explanation for potentially criminal conduct was Trump’s ego and intransigence. (WaPo)

That determination did not surprise those on the right. 


Tags: DONALD TRUMP FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OK, Who Is Getting Fired? Kurt Schlichter
Here's Why There Could Be an Audit of the Senate GOP's Campaign Arm Matt Vespa
John Fetterman Won't Be Able to Perform Basic Tasks as a Senator Sarah Arnold
Some Humble Advice for Donald Trump Derek Hunter
The Leech Dismount Ann Coulter
Let the Blame Games Begin? Victor Davis Hanson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
OK, Who Is Getting Fired? Kurt Schlichter