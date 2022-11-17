The Biden Administration's Desperate Attempt to Save Its Student Loan Bailout Program

In the face of numerous legal challenges and the latest move from a federal judge striking down part of President Biden's loan forgiveness plan, the Department of Education pulled applications from its website while it appeals the ruling.

Millions of borrowers had already signed up for the program that would cancel up to $20,000 in loans for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who earn less than $125,00 per year. The National Taxpayers Union estimates the plan would've imposed a $2,500 burden per U.S. taxpayer.