Trump Stuns With Reaction to GOP Loss in Key Senate Race

November 09, 2022
Former President Trump celebrated a GOP candidate’s loss on Tuesday in what would have been a crucial pick up in the battle for control of the U.S. Senate.

Writing on Truth Social, the 45th president cheered Colorado Republican candidate Joe O’Dea’s loss to incumbent Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet in a race that became a toss-up in the final stretch of the campaign.

“Joe O’Dea lost BIG! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he said.

Unlike most other battleground Senate nominees, O’Dea forcefully broke with Trump on the 2020 election, even going as far to say in recent weeks that he would campaign against Trump if he mounts another White House bid.

Trump on multiple occasions returned the attacks against O’Dea as he faced an uphill battle against incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), although other Republicans had been bullish on O’Dea’s chances. (The Hill)

Trump also said New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc would have won if he didn't change his stance toward the integrity of the 2020 election after winning his primary. 

"Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary win, his longstanding stance on Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Primary. Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won, easily. Lessons Learned!!!" 


