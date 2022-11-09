AOC Turns On Democrats
Disturbing: Women Can Now Get An Abortion At Nine Months In California
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered
‘Just Don’t’: Jim Clyburn Criticized for Making Yet Shameful Comparison
Abbott's Focus On Real Issues Took Him to Victory, While Abortion and Gun...
Biden Doubles Down on His Agenda After 2022 Midterms
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump!
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well
John James Wins in Michigan
The Magic Number: GOP Still Confident They Can Get to 218 in the...
Marco Rubio Asks What Everyone Is Thinking About States' Ability to Count Votes
Democrat Hillary Scholten Beats DCCC-Boosted Republican John Gibbs
Youngkin Explains the 'Big Message' of Tuesday's Election Results
Kamala Harris’ Husband Has a Message for Dems If Biden Decides Not to...
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House
Tipsheet

Results in Louisiana's Senate Race Took Kennedy's 'Breath Away'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 09, 2022 5:00 AM
Townhall Media

Sen. John Kennedy emerged victorious on Tuesday in what was technically a primary election for Louisiana. The state uses a jungle primary system whereby candidates from all parties compete against each other. Since Kennedy far surpassed the 50 percent threshold, no runoff election will be necessary. 

“These numbers take my breathe away,” he said of the results. 

The Trump-backed Republican bested 12 opponents, including Democrat Luke Mixon, a commercial airline pilot, and activist Gary Chambers Jr., who made headlines this campaign for smoking a joint during an ad.

In a solidly red state that voted for former President Trump in 2020 by approximately 20 percentage points, Kennedy’s win is no surprise. 

The senator, who was first elected in 2016, amassed a stunning war chest during the campaign, bringing in over $37.5 million, according to OpenSecrets. As of mid-October, he had $13.6 million cash on hand after having spent $25.2 million. According to the Associated Press, his fundraising totals were “10 times as much as his Democratic challengers combined.”

 He struck an optimistic tone Tuesday evening in his victory speech, telling his supporters he believes "the future of Louisiana, and the future of America, can be better than our present and our past."

Tags: LOUISIANA JOHN KENNEDY 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered Sarah Arnold
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House Katie Pavlich
Guess What's Causing Delayed Results in Nevada? Katie Pavlich
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well Mia Cathell
National Republicans Should Be Thanking Lee Zeldin Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter