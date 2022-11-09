Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
This Tweet From the New York Times Tells Us Exactly How the Night Is Going For Dems

Leah Barkoukis
November 08, 2022 8:20 PM
Social media users mocked The New York Times on Tuesday for offering its followers tips to reduce election-related stress.

“Elections and anxiety often go hand in hand,” the Times wrote. “Here are some evidence-based strategies that can help you cope.” 

The paper offered five suggestions, include plunging your face into a bowl of ice water, breathing like a baby, and tracing your hand as you breathe in and out. 

5 Ways to Soothe Election Stress

  • Try five-finger breathing. Trace the outside of your hand with your pointer finger. When you trace up, breathe in, and when you trace down, breathe out.
  • Cool down. Plunge your face into a bowl with ice water for 15 to 30 seconds.
  • Move. Even a walk around the block can offer some relief for an uneasy mind.
  • Breathe like a baby. Focus on expanding your belly as you breathe, which can send more oxygen to the brain.
  • Limit your scrolling. Consider plotting out specific times when you will look for election updates.

Critics said it was a better indicator of how the night was going than any exit poll.

 

 

 

  

