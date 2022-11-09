This Tweet From the New York Times Tells Us Exactly How the Night Is Going For Dems

Social media users mocked The New York Times on Tuesday for offering its followers tips to reduce election-related stress.
“Elections and anxiety often go hand in hand,” the Times wrote. “Here are some evidence-based strategies that can help you cope.”
The paper offered five suggestions, include plunging your face into a bowl of ice water, breathing like a baby, and tracing your hand as you breathe in and out.
5 Ways to Soothe Election Stress
- Try five-finger breathing. Trace the outside of your hand with your pointer finger. When you trace up, breathe in, and when you trace down, breathe out.
- Cool down. Plunge your face into a bowl with ice water for 15 to 30 seconds.
- Move. Even a walk around the block can offer some relief for an uneasy mind.
- Breathe like a baby. Focus on expanding your belly as you breathe, which can send more oxygen to the brain.
- Limit your scrolling. Consider plotting out specific times when you will look for election updates.
Critics said it was a better indicator of how the night was going than any exit poll.
Is there a more bullish signal for Republicans tonight than this? https://t.co/XuabZHnvqT— Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 9, 2022
This one tweet reveals more about the direction #Midterms2022 is going than any exit polls https://t.co/KYd2ygeRRr— Jake K. Turx (@JakeTurx) November 9, 2022
I’m sorry democracy is happening you https://t.co/LKTMZAeCU7— Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) November 9, 2022
You'd think that this is @TheBabylonBee, but no https://t.co/HxI098POEY— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 8, 2022
This is embarrassing. https://t.co/xlsHpNvKBR— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 8, 2022
