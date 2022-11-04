Oprah Announces Which Candidate She's Endorsing in Pennsylvania Senate Race

With less than a week before Election Day, Oprah Winfrey gave her endorsement in the Pennsylvania Senate race to Democrat John Fetterman, despite launching Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s career on her show.

“I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said Thursday during a virtual get-out-the-vote event.

Fetterman celebrated the news on Twitter and even updated his profile picture to reflect the endorsement.

"Welcome to #TEAMFETTERMAN, Oprah!!" he tweeted.

Given her history with Oz, the Fetterman campaign said the endorsement "speaks volumes."

“It is an honor and privilege to have Oprah’s support in this race,” Fetterman said in a statement. “She is a leader on so many issues — fighting for our democracy, passing common-sense gun reform, and ensuring racial justice. I’m grateful for Oprah’s support and trust on the issues that matter to people across the country and Pennsylvania as we close out this campaign.”

According to RealClearPolitics' Tom Bevan, however, the celebrity endorsement won't matter.

"I've been doing this for more than 20 years, and I can't think of a single celebrity endorsement that has ever mattered," he said.

The RCP average has the race rated as a toss-up.