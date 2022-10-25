Trump Supporters Fact Check CNN Host During Interview

MSNBC’s Elise Jordan interviewed a panel of Pittsburgh-area Trump supporters to get their take on January 6 and the exchange did not go as she likely expected.

Calling the events that day an “insurrection,” Jordan asked about Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano reportedly being present in a restricted location. “Is that OK?” she asked.

After what amounted to a collective shrug, one man wondered, “Which area? Because I saw a video where Capitol officers were taking away barriers and unlocking doors for people.”

"They opened the gates and let them in," another said.

Surprised, Jordan followed up, “So it shouldn’t be disqualifying for an elected official if they participated in January 6?”

“He didn't strike anybody, he didn't hurt anybody,” a man responded.

A woman then reminded her that the only person who was killed that day was unarmed Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt.

“A police officer did die,” she countered.

The Trump supporters then informed her Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's death was from two strokes the day after. Medical examiners said he died of natural causes that were not hastened by an injury.

Jordan then wanted to know what they made of the day, noting that footage of the riot “was pretty disturbing.”

"It looked a lot like Antifa's actions to me," one woman responded.

"On a much smaller scale, it looked the same as the Black Lives Matter riots," another said.

Watch the full exchange below:

Trump supporters are objectively better informed than Democrats. Imagine a table of D’s trying to explain January 6th. DC judges can’t even do this.



pic.twitter.com/JvaGzMnuZe — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 24, 2022

This is what happens when Mainstream Media hacks talk to anyone outside of their corporate media bubble about J6.



This did not go as planned. pic.twitter.com/OzMt6dz2Na — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 24, 2022

Voters fact check for @MSNBC: The only homicide victim on January 6 was Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed woman who was needlessly shot and killed by US Capitol Hill police officer. The shooter has since been protected and coddled by Garland, Pelosi Congress, and most media. https://t.co/NledpaxZao — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 24, 2022



