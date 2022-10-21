New Survey Has Oz, Fetterman in Dead Heat

With 18 days until the midterm election, Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is now in a dead heat with his Democrat opponent, John Fetterman, after months of trailing the progressive candidate.

According to a new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 survey of 550 likely voters, which has a margin of error of 4.2 percent, Fetterman and Oz are tied at 46 percent, while 5 percent remain undecided.

InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery said the race has tightened due to independent voters supporting the Republican candidate.

"Oz is also picking an unusually high 14 percent of the African American vote and Asians and Hispanics prefer Oz, say they are voting for Oz by a wide margin. Fetterman continues to enjoy a ten-point lead among female voters, while men prefer Oz at that same rate," Towery said, according to FOX29.





During a campaign visit to Pennsylvania on Thursday, President Biden stressed the need for Fetterman to win the race, citing his concern about the ability to continue sending taxpayer money to Ukraine if there's a GOP majority.

"They said that if they win they're not likely to fund, to continue to fund Ukraine," Biden said in Philadelphia, reports Fox News. "These guys don't get it. It's a lot bigger than Ukraine. It's Eastern Europe. It's NATO. It's really serious, serious, consequential outcomes."

He continued: "The rest of the world is looking at this election as well. Both the good guys and the bad guys out there - to see what's going to happen. We've got to win. John's got to win."