How Tom Cotton Plans to End DC Dems' Move Giving Noncitizens Right to Vote

Sen. Tom Cotton is taking action against a move by the Washington, D.C. City Council to allow noncitizens to vote.

The measure, which lets noncitizens cast a ballot in local elections, was passed 12-1 and has been sent to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s desk. The sole vote against the bill came from council member Mary Cheh, who objected to the 30-day residency period.

“This bill is eminently supportable, except for one aspect about it,” she said at the time. “And I asked this question of the committee as a whole: Could someone who took the bus from Texas, or was put on the bus from Texas, or wherever, and dropped off at the vice president’s property, and then remained in the District of Columbia for 30 days and was 18 years old — could that person then vote in our local elections? And the answer was yes.”

If Bowser gives it the green light, the bill will be sent to Congress under the D.C. Home Rule Act.

Under the D.C. Home Rule Act, members of Congress are able to block bills passed by the legislature and cleared by the mayor. Once the bill is submitted, it can be voted down if the House and Senate pass Cotton's resolution of disapproval within 30 days, or else the law will take effect. (Fox News)

Cotton said he will introduce a resolution to put an end to the legislation and hold Democrats accountable.

Washington D.C. just moved to let illegal aliens vote.



I’ll be introducing a resolution to block this.



Let’s get every Democrat on the record on whether illegal immigrants should vote. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 19, 2022

"Allowing illegal immigrants to vote is an insult to every voter in America. Every single Democrat should be on the record about whether they support this insane policy," he said.



