Biden, Top Dems React to DACA Ruling

President Biden blasted “extreme” MAGA Republicans in an official statement reacting to news that a federal appeals court ruled the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is unlawful.

The three-judge panel from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the 594,000 DACA enrollees could continue receiving legal protections but blocked new applications. The court ordered a federal judge in Texas to review the program.

"Today’s decision is the result of continued efforts by Republican state officials to strip DACA recipients of the protections and work authorization that many have now held for over a decade," President Biden said in a statement. "And while we will use the tools we have to allow Dreamers to live and work in the only country they know as home, it is long past time for Congress to pass permanent protections for Dreamers, including a pathway to citizenship."

The president placed the blame squarely on "MAGA Republicans."

"My Administration is committed to defending Dreamers against attacks from Republican officials in Texas and other States," he added. "This challenge to DACA is just another example of the extreme agenda being pushed by MAGA-Republican officials."

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also lashed out against "extreme MAGA Republican attacks" after the ruling.

“Today’s appellate court ruling offers a measure of temporary relief for our Dreamers, who are a pride and constant reinvigoration of our nation. President Biden is to be commended for his proactive action in August to strengthen the DACA initiative against extreme MAGA Republican attacks. “More must be done to offer the permanent stability and security that millions of Dreamers and their families deserves. That’s why House Democrats have twice passed the Dream and Promise Act: to finally offer Dreamers a permanent pathway to citizenship, while fixing our broken immigration system through comprehensive reform. And that’s why I stood and spoke on the Floor for eight hours in support of our Dreamers in 2018. “Shamefully, extreme MAGA Republicans in the Senate have blocked this bill, playing political games with families’ futures while embracing an extreme agenda of anti-immigrant cruelty. Senate Republicans must join us to immediately pass this urgent, necessary, House-passed legislation and send it straight to President Biden’s desk.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, called on Republicans to join Democrats in codifying DACA.