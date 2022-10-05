Russia

What Biden Told Zelenskyy About Latest Aid Package for Ukraine Should Concern Taxpayers

President Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, and committed to sending more taxpayer money to help in its war with Russia "for as long as it takes."

The latest security assistance package, totaling $625 million, includes military equipment and weapons.

“President Biden also affirmed the continued readiness of the United States to impose severe costs on any individual, entity, or country that provides support to Russia’s purported annexation,” according to a White House readout of the call. “He welcomed the success of the agreement that has allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain to global markets and the need to ensure that continues.”

Some observed that when the president said "entity," he may have been taking a swipe at Elon Musk, who enraged Ukrainian officials this week by running a Twitter poll that was interpreted as pro-Russian appeasement. 

Musk responded, making it clear he still supports Ukraine, but is "convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world."

The latest aid package marks the 22nd drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for the country since August of 2021, according to the State Department, putting U.S. stockpiles at dangerously low levels.

