What Biden Told Zelenskyy About Latest Aid Package for Ukraine Should Concern Taxpayers

President Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, and committed to sending more taxpayer money to help in its war with Russia "for as long as it takes."

The latest security assistance package, totaling $625 million, includes military equipment and weapons.

“President Biden also affirmed the continued readiness of the United States to impose severe costs on any individual, entity, or country that provides support to Russia’s purported annexation,” according to a White House readout of the call. “He welcomed the success of the agreement that has allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain to global markets and the need to ensure that continues.”

We remain ready to impose severe costs on any entity that supports Russia’s purported annexation and will continue to rally the world behind Ukraine’s efforts to defend its democracy. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 4, 2022

This just in: Biden pledges to give $625 million more of American taxpayers' money to undemocratic, non-NATO member Ukraine to perpetuate a proxy war with nuclear-armed Russia that could be ended tomorrow with a sensible peace deal. #themoreyouknow pic.twitter.com/zISYOvJzNL — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 4, 2022

Some observed that when the president said "entity," he may have been taking a swipe at Elon Musk, who enraged Ukrainian officials this week by running a Twitter poll that was interpreted as pro-Russian appeasement.

This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Musk responded, making it clear he still supports Ukraine, but is "convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world."

The latest aid package marks the 22nd drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for the country since August of 2021, according to the State Department, putting U.S. stockpiles at dangerously low levels.