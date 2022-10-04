Crime
VIP

Kennedy's Latest Political Ad Has One Opponent Screaming 'Racist'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 04, 2022 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Kennedy's Latest Political Ad Has One Opponent Screaming 'Racist'

Source: Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Whether Americans are in blue or red states, rising crime has become a major concern. In Louisiana, after facing steep budget cuts, New Orleans now leads the nation in homicides, and Baton Rouge doesn’t fare much better, with some of the highest crime rates in the nation.

Sen. John Kennedy, who’s up for reelection, recently released a TV ad highlighting the problem of violent crime in his state.

While “woke leaders blame the police,” he says, “I blame the criminals.”

As he speaks, security camera footage of armed robberies is shown along with local headlines that read, “Shreveport, LA is Among the Most Dangerous US Metro Areas,” and another from Fox8, “Carjackings almost triple in New Orleans compared to this time last year.”

"Mom should not have to look over her shoulder when she's pumping gas. I voted against the early release of violent criminals and I opposed defunding the police," he continues, referencing his vote on a 2018 bipartisan criminal justice bill, The First Step Act. 

At the time, he explained the reason he opposed the measure is because it "favors criminals over victims."

While the Republican struck a serious tone throughout the ad, he concluded with a characteristic zinger: "Look, if you hate cops just because they're cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead."

One Democratic challenger, Gary Chambers Jr., called the ad "racist." 

The ad spot marks the third in his campaign and comes just weeks before the Nov. 8 jungle primary, where if he wins at least 50 percent of the vote, he'll also win the election outright. 

In addition to his sizable war chest, which has $15.8 million cash on hand, recent polling has Kennedy up nearly 40 points over his closest challenger, Democrat Luke Mixon, who only has $600,000 on hand. 

Trending Townhall Video
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

WATCH: Activist Storms Field During Monday Night Football and...Immediately Regrets It
Spencer Brown
The Daily Show Roasts Kamala Harris' Remarks As Worse Than HBO's 'VEEP'
Spencer Brown

BREAKING: Musk's Twitter Takeover Is Reportedly Back On
Leah Barkoukis
Philly Judge Strikes Down Democrat Mayor’s Gun Ban
Madeline Leesman
CO Woman Sues Police Who Left Her Handcuffed in a Cruiser That Was Later Struck by a Train
Matt Vespa
Women's March: We Are Not Pro-Choice. We Are Loudly and Proudly Pro-Abortion.
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular