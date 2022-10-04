Herschel Walker Responds to Latest Accusation

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said he plans to sue The Daily Beast for defamation after the left-leaning outlet published a hit piece alleging he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

The unidentified woman gave the reporter Roger Sollenberger a receipt for the abortion, an image of a signed personal check from Walker, and a get-well card reportedly from him as well.

Walker, for his part, denied the allegation “in the strongest possible terms,” calling it a “flat-out lie.”

“This is another repugnant hatchet job from a democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started,” he said in a statement. “He’s harassed friends of mine, asking if I fathered their children. He’s called my children ‘secret’ because I didn’t want to use them as campaign props in a political campaign. Now, they’re using an anonymous source to further slander me. They will do anything to hold onto power. It’s disgusting, gutter politics.”

Despite his denial, the issue was further complicated when his 23-year-old son lashed out against him on Twitter. Walker responded, saying he loves his son "no matter what."

On the campaign trail, Walker has called for a ban on abortion without exceptions for rape, incest, or the health of the mother.



“There’s no exception in my mind,” he said after a campaign speech in May. “Like I say, I believe in life. I believe in life.”

His strong anti-abortion stance has earned him praise and endorsements from pro-life groups.

“Georgia deserves a pro-life senator like Herschel Walker who is committed to building a culture of life,” National Right to Life's Carol Tobias said in a statement. “Walker’s stance for life stands in stark contrast to the out-of-touch record of Warnock who supports abortion for any reason until birth.”