Legal Challenges Stack Up Against Biden's 'Unconstitutional' Student Loan Bailout

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Sep 30, 2022 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Seven Republican states filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s plan to “forgive” up to $10,000 in student loan debt for certain individuals and as much as $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. 

Nebraska, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina argued the administration has overstepped its authority and want a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order to pause the bailout. 

Arizona also filed a lawsuit on Thursday, with Attorney General Mark Brnovich calling the plan “fundamentally unfair, unconstitutional, and unwise."

The legal challenges come after the Pacific Legal Foundation filed a separate lawsuit on Tuesday against the Biden administration to stop the "unlawful" student loan cancellation. 

