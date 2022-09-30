Legal Challenges Stack Up Against Biden's 'Unconstitutional' Student Loan Bailout

Seven Republican states filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s plan to “forgive” up to $10,000 in student loan debt for certain individuals and as much as $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

Nebraska, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina argued the administration has overstepped its authority and want a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order to pause the bailout.

"The Biden Administration's executive action to cancel student loan debt was not only unconstitutional, it will unfairly burden working class families and those who chose not to take out loans or have paid them off with even more economic woes...

The Biden Administration's unlawful edict will only worsen inflation at a time when many Americans are struggling to get by"

Arizona also filed a lawsuit on Thursday, with Attorney General Mark Brnovich calling the plan “fundamentally unfair, unconstitutional, and unwise."

BREAKING: Our office just filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration to stop its illegal student loan cancellation program.



This mass debt forgiveness program is fundamentally unfair, unconstitutional, and unwise.

The legal challenges come after the Pacific Legal Foundation filed a separate lawsuit on Tuesday against the Biden administration to stop the "unlawful" student loan cancellation.