Zeldin Considers Nuking Bail Reform Laws If Elected Governor of New York. Here's How He'd Do It.

Congressman Lee Zeldin, the New York Republican who’s running to be the state’s next governor, has made rampant crime a focal point of his campaign. But the issue cannot be addressed unless the state’s bail reform laws are, too.

If elected, Zeldin, who was attacked during a campaign event this summer, said he would act immediately and consider declaring a state of "emergency."

“One of the items … I would be consulting with counsel on is the option of declaring an emergency on crime where the cashless bail law can be suspended — but that is not plan A,” he told the New York Post recently.

The preferable option, of course, is that the state's lawmakers repeal the statutes.

“The problem with an [executive order] is that when the next governor comes in, they can get rid of it. I believe that the law needs to change," the congressman added.

He also thinks he would be able to work with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on the issue.

Zeldin said he has found a kindred spirit in Democratic Mayor Adams — who has also been a frequent critic of bail reform and a publicly avowed foe of city socialists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “I think he’s an important ally in the efforts to overhaul cashless bail in New York. He is not getting the support he needs to be able to save this city,” Zeldin said. If elected, he predicted an excellent working relationship with Hizzoner. “I believe the story that will be written in 2023 is about how Governor Zeldin is working with Mayor Adams to save the city.” “We served together in the state Senate for four years. We stayed in touch afterwards,” Zeldin said, brushing aside the mayor’s own endorsement of Hochul. “Our interactions through the years have always been positive.” (New York Post)

In addition to possibly declaring an "emergency" over crime, Zeldin said on Day 1 he'd use his authority to remove woke Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who critics accuse of being soft on crime.