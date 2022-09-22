Donald Trump

Trump or DeSantis for 2024? Florida Republicans Make Their Pick in New Poll

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 22, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Butch Dill

GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis beat former President Trump in a hypothetical presidential primary matchup among Florida Republicans, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk Poll.

The finding represents a reversal from where Republicans in the Sunshine State stood in January, when the 45th president led the Florida governor, 47 percent to 40 percent.

Now the roles have reversed, with DeSantis beating Trump, 48 percent to 40 percent. While both politicians are considered GOP frontrunners for the presidential nomination, neither has made an official announcement about 2024.

"This doesn't necessarily mean DeSantis would lead in any other GOP primary state," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. "But it is one data point suggesting a shift in preferences from GOP voters away from Trump and toward DeSantis from Republicans who know both potential combatants quite well."

DeSantis has stood out among Republicans as a culture warrior. Most recently, he highlighted liberals' hypocrisy on the issue of illegal immigration by sending 50 migrants to Martha'a Vineyard, who were promptly shipped off the island and onto a military base. 

The survey also found both Republicans lead President Biden in a hypothetical matchup, though DeSantis was ahead by a more comfortable margin, 52 percent to 44 percent, than Trump, who was only up three points, 47 percent to 44 percent.

